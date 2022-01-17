ASHOKA AND AURANGZEB

Commentary by Mohan Guruswamy





This is quite amazing. These fellows are fighting among themselves over an alleged comparison between the Mauryan emperor Ashoka Devanampiya and Mughal emperor Aurangzeb Alamgir.. Both expanded their domains with extreme violence to about the same extent. From Kabul to Kalinga and to the Krishna. Both repented their cruelty and bloodshed they caused. Both were religiously inclined and Ashoka converted to Buddhism from Hinduism.





Ashoka ruled in the second century BC, and had largely been forgotten in Indian, as we don’t have a tradition of written history. He didn’t even exist in our folklore. Till twoEnglish civil servants with a deep interest in India’s past rediscovered Ashoka the great and brought his story to our consciousness.





“Ashoka had almost been forgotten, but in the 19th century James Prinsep contributed in the revelation of historical sources. After deciphering the Brahmi script, Prinsep had originally identified the "Priyadasi" of the inscriptions he found with the King of Ceylon Devanampiya Tissa. However, in 1837, George Turnour discovered an important Sri Lankan manuscript (Dipavamsa, or "Island Chronicle" ) associating Piyadasi with Ashoka:





"Two hundred and eighteen years after the beatitude of the Buddha, was the inauguration of Piyadassi, .... who, the grandson of Chandragupta, and the son of Bindusara, was at the time Governor of Ujjayani." — Dipavamsa.”