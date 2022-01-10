China’s Belt & Road And Beyond – January 10 2022

Posted by
Compiled By Chris Devonshire-Ellis
Analysis & Opinion
- How Is RCEP Likely To Impact On China’s Belt And Road Initiative? (Silk Road Briefing)
- B3W-A Viable Alternative To BRI? (Khabarhub)
- Europe’s Trade Czar Walks Line Between U.S. and China (WSJ)
- Global Reach: China Expands Port And Military Base Network To Boost Commerce, Clout (Washington Times)
- China’s Soaring Debt Could Sink The Belt And Road Project (New York Sun)
- China’s Empire Of Debt: The Belt And Road Initiative (Al Alaraby)
- Counter China’s Devious Human Rights Propaganda (Providence)
Finance
- The Long Search for Stability: Financial Cooperation To Address Global Risks In The East Asian Region (Institute or New Economic Thinking)
- China Stock Connect: Expanding the Shanghai-London Program to Germany and Switzerland (China Briefing)
- Chinese Companies Turn Table On US’ Financial Decoupling Push (Global Times)
Regional
- Important Meetings Line Up As NATO, EU & Russia Talk Ukraine (Russia Briefing)
- Is It Good To Talk? A History Of The West’s Summits With Russia (The Guardian)
- Analysts Reveal Why Beijing Is Going After Russian Gas (Nefte Gaz Ru)
- Lithuania’s Rum Deal (Silk Road Briefing)
- China, Ukraine Have Broad Prospects For BRI Cooperation (People’s Daily)
- Morocco And China Agree To Implement The Belt And Road Initiative (Africa News)
- Morocco Belt And Road Deal Could Give China A Gateway To The Mediterranean (SCMP)
- China Hits Out At Sanctions On New African Belt And Road Partner Eritrea As it Focuses On Ports (SCMP)
- Chinese FM Kenya Visit A Toast To Great Sino-Kenya Friendship (Kenya Star)
- Iran Gives Go-Ahead For Ardebil Free Trade Zone On Border With Azerbaijan (Silk Road Briefing)
- Are Iran and China Allying Against America? (The National Interest)
- BRI In 2020 (Pakistan Observer)
- Wang Yi Holds Talks with Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid (Chinese Embassy)
- Sri Lanka Appeals To China To Ease Debt Burden Amid Economic Crisis (The Guardian)
- Kazakhstan Begins Chairmanship Of The Commonwealth Of Independent States (Russia Briefing)
- Kazakhstan Unrest: Rolling Coverage (Russia Briefing)
- Russia, Mongolia, To Boost Trade And Economic Ties (Russia Briefing)
- Why Manufacturing is Driving Vietnam’s Growth (Vietnam Briefing)
- Qualifying as a Reputable Exporter and Importer in Indonesia (ASEAN Briefing)
- China, Latin America And The Success Of ‘No Strings Attached’ Cooperation (CGTN)
