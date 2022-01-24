China’s Belt & Road And Beyond – January 24 2022

Compiled By Chris Devonshire-Ellis
- What Is The Global Order That Beijing Is Striving For? (Quartz)
- Exports To China Surge 69% To US$39 Billion In 2021 (Dawn)
- These Cities Are The Best Connected In The World – What Makes Them So Special? (World Economic Forum)
- Learning By Doing: Belt & Road FDI Spillovers (The Star)
- China Is Headed For An Economic Crisis (Hudson)
- Sino-Czech Relations: Change On The Horizon (Global Risk Insights)
- How Will Russian And Asian Trade Develop If The US & EU Put More Sanctions In Place? (Russia Briefing)
- Russia’s 2021 Exports By Sector And Country (Russia Briefing)
- Ukraine Proving A Unreliable Trade Partner as China-Sourced Goods To Poland Are Refused Transit (Silk Road Briefing)
- From Belt & Road To Innovation & Cooperation, China-Israel Cooperation Blossoms (Xinhua)
- BRI Poised To Put Syria On Recovery Path (Syriahr)
- Is This The End Of The Line For China’s Big Belt And Road Funding In Africa? (South China Morning Post)
- China’s Debt Trap Diplomacy Continues In Africa (ANI)
- Russia-Iran Trade Tie Set To Boom As Raisi Visits Moscow (Russia Briefing)
- Soleimani’s Road And The Silk Road (Aawsat)
- China Deepens Ties To The MidEast (Responsible Statecraft)
- Landlocked Kazakhstan Seeks To Connect With The Arctic Ocean To Provide Sea Port Trade Access (Silk Road Briefing)
- Another Speedbump On China’s Belt And Road: Unrest In Kazakhstan (China Resource Risks)
- Why China Won’t Tolerate Instability In Kazakhstan (Asia Times)
- Observer Now, Beneficiary Later: China And The Unrest In Kazakhstan (The Diplomat)
- South Asia Has A Connectivity Disconnect (Foreign Policy)
- China’s Foreign Minister Visits The Maldives (Silk Road Briefing)
- Protests In Nepal Against China’s Belt Road Initiative Project Over Land Encroachments (Khabarhub)
- India Will Have To Think Out Of The Box To Take On China’s ‘War By Other Means’ In Sri Lanka (First Post)
- Saving Sri Lanka: Can India’s Line-Of-Credit Save The Island’s Sinking Economy Reeling Under China’s Debt? (Eurasian Times)
- ASEAN-EU Relations Will Fall Short Of Europe’s Ambitions (World Politics Review)
- Chinese High Speed Trains Bring Destruction For Thai Farmers (Thai Enquirer)
- Malaysia Imposes Licensing Requirements for Cloud Service Providers (ASEAN Briefing)
- Vietnam Eases Entry For Foreign Employees And Overseas Vietnamese (Vietnam Briefing)
- Avoiding Double Taxation In Vietnam (Vietnam Briefing)
- Covid And Blockchain Issues Impacting Russia-China Cross Border Trade (Russia Briefing)
- The Philippines Issues VAT Exemption for Exporters of Local Purchases (ASEAN Briefing)
- China’s Expanding Influence In The Pacific (Asia Times)
- Australia To Fund PNG Port Upgrade Amid Strategic Rivalry With China (AFR)
Silk Road Development Weekly is compiled each week by Chris Devonshire-Ellis, Chairman of Dezan Shira & Associates. The firm has 28 offices throughout Eurasia and assists foreign investors into the region. For strategic advisory and business intelligence issues please contact the firm at silkroad@dezshira.com or visit www.dezshira.com
