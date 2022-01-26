Chinese mines a $700 million USD jackpot for Myanmar military

How Chinese Mining Investment Funds the Myanmar Military unveils how the Chinese run Lapadaung, Sapetaung & Kyesintaung and Tagaung Taung mines resulted in an estimated USD $725 million flowing to the military regime for the 2020 – 2021 financial year.
Using leaked data from DDo Secrets, this report shows how Chinese state-owned mining companies in partnership with Myanmar Economic Holding Limited (MEHL) are bankrolling the military’s campaign of terror. The country’s three largest mines are all run by Chinese state-owned enterprises (SOEs), namely Wanbao Mining Ltd. and China Nonferrous Metal Mining with revenues flowing from these projects to the Myanmar generals.
https://www.pwyp.org.au/publications/15102021chinese-mines-a-700-million-usd-jackpot-for-myanmar-military
