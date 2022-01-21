 Skip to main content

How to make calculus easy


Calculus is difficult because real numbers are wrongly believed essential to it. Reverting to the way calculus originated makes it easy.

Bertrand Russell arguing with a grocer
Axiomatic proofs (like Russell’s 378 page proof of 1+1=2) add zilch to the practical value of math in a grocer’s shop, but they make math excessively difficult. The purported “superiority” of axiomatic proofs is a church superstition which was politically convenient to the Crusading church in developing its rational theology which used proofs based on reason minus facts (or observations).

Having stolen the calculus from India, Europeans eventually realized that they did not fully understand it. Hence, they invented “real” numbers, long after the purported “discovery” of calculus by Newton and Leibniz. Real numbers add to the difficulty but not to the practical value of calculus.

Real numbers are regarded as essential to define core calculus concepts such as derivative and integral, and to sum its infinite series. But they are not actually defined in the typical fat “Thomas’ calculus” texts, of over 1300 pages. Failure to define core concepts naturally makes calculus difficult.

Further, real numbers have nil practical value, since all current applications of the calculus, such as calculating rocket trajectories, are done numerically on computers which use floating point numbers and cannot use metaphysical (=unreal) real numbers.

Original Indian understanding of calculus

The solution to calculus difficulties, then, is not to cancel the calculus, but to make it easy, by cancelling real numbers. This can be easily achieved by reverting to the original Indian understanding (epistemology) with which calculus originated. That has three key components. (1) Aryabhata’s (5th c.) approach to calculus as concerning the numerical solution of difference/differential equations. (2) Using the “non-Archimedean” arithmetic of Brahmagupta’s (7th c.) polynomials (or unexpressed arithmetic), which algebra Europeans failed to grasp, but which first enabled Nilakantha (15th c.) to correctly sum infinite series. (This “cancels” real numbers, which are Archimedean.) (3) The philosophy of zeroism or sunyavada (which asserts that belief in exactitude is erroneous, since nothing endures exactly for even two instants).

This way of doing calculus makes it very easy. This has been pedagogically demonstrated with 8 groups of students across 5 universities in 3 countries. It also enables students to solve harder, real-life problems not covered in calculus courses at K-12 or beginning undergraduate level.

Church origins of axiomatic proofs

Axiomatic real numbers only provide the metaphysical (or fantasized) exact sum of an infinite series, such as that for the number pi(π). The axiomatic method was brazenly imputed to the “Euclid” book, when that book first arrived in Europe as a Crusading trophy. Hilariously, however, the “Euclid” book has no axiomatic proofs, and “real” numbers are typically used for an axiomatic proof of even its first proposition.

Actually, axiomatic proof, or a method of reasoning which dodges facts, was a church innovation. During the Crusades, the church had a political requirement for a Christian rational theology to counter Islamic rational theology. Hence, the church accepted reason, but cunningly prohibited facts which contradict so many of its dogmas. It declared reasoning (minus facts) from (metaphysical) assumptions a “superior” method of reasoning. The church brazenly read this axiomatic method into the “Euclid” book, to hide its real origins. Europeans, under church hegemony, gullibly believed that for centuries, though the “Euclid” book actually has no axiomatic proofs.

Today, it is a stock Western superstition that axiomatic proof is (epistemically) “superior”, since “infallible”, like the pope. Actually, axiomatic proofs are highly fallible.

The political advantage of making math difficult

But the West won’t abandon the axiomatic method, because the resulting difficulty of math makes most people ignorant of math. Ignorant people must trust authority, and trusted authorities are Western, as colonial education and Wikipedia both teach us. That is, the difficulty of math has the current political advantage (for the West) that it helps Western (or Western-approved) mathematicians to dominate mathematics, needed for science.

However, the difficulty of calculus also means fewer people available for technology development. Thus, the question today is whether, for the sake of its soft power, the West is willing to lose the technology race, and the hard power from its slender technological lead over others, as the California new math framework indicates.

How long can the false history and bad philosophy of math last?

The question is also how long that soft power will last, before the truth is exposed, in this age of information. And whether and for how long the colonised non-West will continue to blindly believe those false myths and superstitions (about the history and philosophy of math) used by the coloniser to teach the fundamental lesson of colonial education: “we are superior, imitate us”.

Despite indoctrination through globalised colonial education, the colonised just might wake up and cross-check that false history and discard that bad philosophy of math.

Posted in EducationHistory and Philosophy of MathematicsUncategorized | No Comments »

Why does California want to cancel the calculus?

January 7th, 2022

Because the calculus is difficult. Why? Because Europeans stole it, and hence, like cheats in an exam, they failed to fully understand it.

Matteo Ricci handwritten letter from 1581
Snippet of handwritten letter from Matteo Ricci (Cochin, 1581) just before Clavius’ 1582 Gregorian reform of the calendar, which itself was needed for European navigation (latitude determination in daytime). Ricci speaks of getting Indian calendrical knowledge from an “honest Moor or an intelligent Brahmin”. See, Cultural Foundations of Mathematics, Pearson Longman 2007. Europeans stole Indian calculus and its ultra-precise trigonometric values for their navigational needs: determining latitude, longitude, loxodromes.

Why does California want to “cancel” the calculus? Because the calculus is difficult. Why? (Read this article.) Because Europeans stole the calculus, and knowledge thieves fail to fully understand what they steal, just like students who cheat in an exam. See also this video of a talk at MIT and the abstract.

http://ckraju.net/blog/?p=209 


Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

Menon meets Karzai, discusses security of Indians

Kabul/New Delhi/Washington, March 5 (IANS) India Friday said that the Feb 26 terror attack in Kabul will not deter it from helping rebuild Afghanistan as National Security Adviser Shivshankar Menon met Afghan President Hamid Karzai in Kabul to review the security of around 4,000 Indians working in that country. Menon, who arrived here Friday morning on a two-day visit, discussed with Karzai some proposals to bolster security of Indians engaged in a wide array of reconstruction activities, ranging from building roads, bridges and power stations to social sector projects. The Indian government is contemplating a slew of steps to secure Indians in Afghanistan, including setting up protected venues where the Indians working on various reconstruction projects will be based. Deploying dedicated security personnel at places where Indians work is also being considered. Menon also met his Afghan counterpart Rangin Dadfar Spanta and enquired about the progress in the probe into the Kabul atta
373 comments
Read more

Pakistani firm whose chemicals were used to kill US troops seeks subsidy for Indiana plant

By Jennifer Griffin, Justin Fishel Published March 22, 2013   A Pakistani fertilizer maker whose chemicals have been used in 80 percent of the roadside bombs that have killed and maimed American troops in Afghanistan is now seeking U.S. taxpayer subsidies in order to open a factory in Indiana.  The request appears to be on hold pending further review, but the situation has stirred outrage in Congress, where some accuse the Pakistani government of halting efforts to clamp down on the bomb-making.  For the past seven years, the U.S. government has known that the raw material calcium ammonium nitrate, or CAN, is making its way across the border into Afghanistan where the Taliban use it to fuel their most deadly weapons, namely the improvised explosive device. IEDs have long been the number one killer of U.S. and coalition troops.  The material largely comes from Pakistani fertilizer maker the Fatima Group. But the Pakistani government has stymied attempts by the Pentagon to stop the
390 comments
Read more

From Khartoum to Cairo - by Dr. Issam El Zein El Mahi

http://www.executive-magazine.com/getarticle.php?article=10703 Last month the Ambassador of Egypt in Sudan, Abdel Moneim Shazali, made two appearances in Sudan; one was at the Rashid Center For Arts, where he made a overall comment on the issue of the Nile water, and the second was a lecture arranged by the International Center for African Studies (established by Libya in Khartoum), where he was able to meet with Sudanese thinkers and journalists. Two major points were raised in these lectures. The first was the usual statement that the relationship between the two countries was eternal. This was not accepted by some who said that the eternality is between the two people but not with the Egyptian government. The other was the question of the Halaib Triangle, which is silently occupied by Egypt while Sudan does not compromise its right on that piece of land, but also does not see that the time is suitable to open such a file at the moment. 50 years on and still not resolved The que
54 comments
Read more