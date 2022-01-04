 Skip to main content

Intelligence inputs claims Chinese hand in Tamil Nadu Foxconn labour strike


Intel agencies has pointed out similar patterns of unrest in other multinational companies of India also

Intel report says that "the knee-jerk reaction to the substandard canteen food causing ill health to a few staff members is an indicator of an international design to destabilise industrial establishments”. 

The note also says that “it is no secret that China was aggrieved over these factories, as, earlier, 48 per cent of the components for Apple iPhone were produced in China". But, "Apple has increased its stable of contracts with manufacturers in India of late as the US-China feud threatened to impose tariffs on Apple devices”, reads the intelligence note. 

Also the note further states that "China’s supply chain got tangled in the US-China trade war" due to India emerging as a manufacturing alternative for Apple and other multinational tech firms. 

Foxconn is one of the Taiwanese companies in India. The list includes Wistron Infocomm manufacturing India at Narasapura in Karnataka and Pegatron technology Pvt Ltd at Mahindra City near Chennai. Recently, Wistron too had shut down the production due to an assault and violence allegation inside the factory

