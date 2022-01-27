By Mohan Guruswamy

http://intellibriefs.blogspot.com/2022/01/rss-in-search-of-genealogy.html







twelve PCC presidents voted for Patel and three PCC presidents voted for Kriplani proved it etc. The fact is no voting of any sort took place. This "history" is from a "paper" put out by the VIivekananda International Forum (VIF), a RSS affiliated think tank, in 2013 as a preparation for the adoption of Sardar Patel into the RSS pantheon, and is a classic piece of disinformation. The VIF at that time was headed by the well known spymaster AK Doval, a person skilled in such arts. I was sent a "letter to editor" that my assertion that Nehru would have been elected Congress President was wrong . And that

My response is simple. AICC members elect Congress Presidents and not PCC presidents . JB Kriplani was Congress President in 1947 and Pattabhi Sitaramayya in 1948-49. Jawaharlal Nehru became President in 1954 after having been President in 1929, 1936 and 1937. He became President in 1951-54.

Mahatma Gandhi made known his preference for Jawaharlal Nehru as PM as early as 1946 and there was no question of anybody in the Congress opposing his choice. Even Sardar Patel made known his affection for Nehru when he wrote for his 60th birthday "Abhinandan Granth" book of tributes edited by Dr.Rajendra Prasad:

“... it is difficult for people to imagine how much we miss each other when we are apart and unable to take counsel together in order to resolve our problems and difficulties. This familiarity, nearness, intimacy and brotherly affection make it difficult for me to sum him up for public appreciation, but, then the idol of the nation, the leader of the people, the Prime Minister of the country, and the hero of the masses, whose noble record and great achievements are an open book, hardly needs any commendation from me ...”





I think this says all that is needed.