 Skip to main content

Russia Studies Rail Link To The Arctic Barents Sea



 January 16, 2022. Posted byRussia Briefing
Proposals likely to include rail links to Indiga, a new Arctic Port with a capacity to 200 million tonnes by 2025
Russian President Vladimir Putin has tasked his government with submitting proposals to build a railway link to the Barents Sea coast as Moscow races to develop the Arctic. The President has made Russia’s Arctic region a strategic priority and ordered massive investment in military infrastructure and mineral extraction.

Putin ordered Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin to “submit proposals for the creation of a railway route to the Barents Sea,” the Kremlin said late on Friday. The deadline to present the proposals is May 10, the Kremlin added, without providing further details.

The end point of the railway track is expected to be the settlement of Indiga in the Arctic region of Nenets where Russia is hoping to begin building a year-round port, as Russia pushes for more of its global cargo flow to go north. A new year-round port near Indiga in the Nenets Autonomous Okrug (Province), connected to the Belkomur railway, could be an attractive trade route across the Eurasian continent.



The development of the Northern Sea Route is closely linked to Russia’s Arctic push and Moscow has channelled large sums into a fleet of icebreakers and ice-class tankers.

The likely candidate is a 500 km additional railway from Karpogory to Indiga as part of Russia’s larger Arctic infrastructure strategy.

Indiga, currently a small village on the coast of the Barents Sea, has already received a US$5 million investment to prepare for the construction of a deepwater year-round port. Additional funding will be made when this phase is completed when the large-scale construction work for the port facilities starts in 2023. Total investments may exceed 300 billion rubles (US$4 billion) before a planned grand opening of the port in 2025, according to the private investment fund AEON Corporation.

Russia’s new Arctic hub in Indiga will have a capacity to handle 80 to 200 million tons of cargo per year.

Acting Arkhangelsk governor Aleksandr Tsybulsky has been quoted as saying that the proposed rail to Indiga “in general, it’s absolutely normal, uncomplicated terrain, there is no particularly expensive work’.”  Construction of the railway, a side-track from the larger projected Belkomur line, is estimated at 200 billion rubles (US$2.6 billion)

Belkomur is the longtime planned rail line from Solikamsk in the Urals via Syktyvkar in the Komi Republic to Arkhangelsk by the White Sea. This railway across Russia’s European north will cut the distance from the Urals and Siberia to Arkhangelsk by 800 kilometers.

In 2018, Finland and Norway also said they would jointly explore building an Arctic rail link from northern Finland to the Barents Sea coast.

https://www.russia-briefing.com/news/russia-studies-rail-link-to-the-arctic-barents-sea.html/

Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

Menon meets Karzai, discusses security of Indians

Kabul/New Delhi/Washington, March 5 (IANS) India Friday said that the Feb 26 terror attack in Kabul will not deter it from helping rebuild Afghanistan as National Security Adviser Shivshankar Menon met Afghan President Hamid Karzai in Kabul to review the security of around 4,000 Indians working in that country. Menon, who arrived here Friday morning on a two-day visit, discussed with Karzai some proposals to bolster security of Indians engaged in a wide array of reconstruction activities, ranging from building roads, bridges and power stations to social sector projects. The Indian government is contemplating a slew of steps to secure Indians in Afghanistan, including setting up protected venues where the Indians working on various reconstruction projects will be based. Deploying dedicated security personnel at places where Indians work is also being considered. Menon also met his Afghan counterpart Rangin Dadfar Spanta and enquired about the progress in the probe into the Kabul atta
371 comments
Read more

Pakistani firm whose chemicals were used to kill US troops seeks subsidy for Indiana plant

By Jennifer Griffin, Justin Fishel Published March 22, 2013   A Pakistani fertilizer maker whose chemicals have been used in 80 percent of the roadside bombs that have killed and maimed American troops in Afghanistan is now seeking U.S. taxpayer subsidies in order to open a factory in Indiana.  The request appears to be on hold pending further review, but the situation has stirred outrage in Congress, where some accuse the Pakistani government of halting efforts to clamp down on the bomb-making.  For the past seven years, the U.S. government has known that the raw material calcium ammonium nitrate, or CAN, is making its way across the border into Afghanistan where the Taliban use it to fuel their most deadly weapons, namely the improvised explosive device. IEDs have long been the number one killer of U.S. and coalition troops.  The material largely comes from Pakistani fertilizer maker the Fatima Group. But the Pakistani government has stymied attempts by the Pentagon to stop the
390 comments
Read more

From Khartoum to Cairo - by Dr. Issam El Zein El Mahi

http://www.executive-magazine.com/getarticle.php?article=10703 Last month the Ambassador of Egypt in Sudan, Abdel Moneim Shazali, made two appearances in Sudan; one was at the Rashid Center For Arts, where he made a overall comment on the issue of the Nile water, and the second was a lecture arranged by the International Center for African Studies (established by Libya in Khartoum), where he was able to meet with Sudanese thinkers and journalists. Two major points were raised in these lectures. The first was the usual statement that the relationship between the two countries was eternal. This was not accepted by some who said that the eternality is between the two people but not with the Egyptian government. The other was the question of the Halaib Triangle, which is silently occupied by Egypt while Sudan does not compromise its right on that piece of land, but also does not see that the time is suitable to open such a file at the moment. 50 years on and still not resolved The que
54 comments
Read more