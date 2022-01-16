 Skip to main content

The Tawaif Who Fell In Love With A Priest


Tanno Bai, a famous courtesan in Patna City during the 1920s, won the heart of a ritualistic Dharikshan Tiwari, who became her ardent admirer. When he died, she was consumed by sorrow, refusing to perform till she breathed her last.

The Tawaif Who Fell In Love With A Priest
Platonic love
Outlook Web Desk 

Updated: 15 Jan 2022 7:37 Pm

Our folklore is full of stories of the cunningness and shallowness of tawaifs. But working on the stories of the tawaifs (courtesans) of Patna City, I came across many tales of love, loyalty, compassion and dedication. There was Zia Azeemabaadi, who poisoned herself to death for her lover. There was Saabra who, to save the business of her lover, sacrificed all of her own wealth. Then there was Bee Chhuttan, who supported her young lover in getting educated and becoming a reputed lawyer, and then got him married to a girl of his mother’s choice.

This story is of the tawaif Tanno Bai and the priest Dharikshan Tiwari. Around 1920, the Chowk was the heart of the city of Patna. The two sides of the roads here, starting from Gurhatta in Patna City to Chamdoriya Mohalla, were lined with the kothas of tawaifs. Tanno Bai, a tawaif from this very locality of Gurhatta, had earned the sobriquet mujre ki rani (the queen of mujras). Tanno Bai was exceptionally beautiful, the soul of the mehfils of the rich and the noblemen. She was wise, mild-mannered and extremely skilled at dancing. She had mastered both the kachchi and pakki forms of singing, and her fame brought numerous connoisseurs of music to her kotha, a stately building in its own right, adorned with chandeliers and Persian carpets.

In Kachaudi Gali of the Chowk was a small Vaishnav temple whose priest Dharikshan Tiwari was immensely reputed in the area. The rich and the powerful of the city frequently hosted him. Fair-skinned and well-built, he dressed in Bhagalpuri tussar kurta and plain white dhoti and kept a bright-coloured towel on his shoulder. He was very ritualistic, to the extent that he followed the practice of untouchability, too. But he was an ardent lover of music. He had a beautiful voice and knew the ragas.

Once Dharikshan Tiwari had to preside over the wedding of a nobleman in Diwan Mohalla. It was there that he first witnessed the magic and charm of Tanno Bai’s performance. He was completely enchanted and kept listening to her with great fascination. Though he knew he was a priest, a Brahmin, and in front of him was a tawaif, singing, he couldn’t resist shaking his head in appreciation every time she paused. Tanno Bai noticed him, weighed him up, turned towards him and kept singing like that for the rest of the night. And Dharikshan kept shaking his head at every tune, every raag, but did not speak a word.

After this day, everything changed in Dharikshan Tiwari’s life. He would know of every mujra where Tanno Bai was going to perform and would arrive there without fail. Tanno opened up a bit. Seeing her admirer cheered her up. She would salute him with grace and arranged for him to sit at the very front. And then it would appear as if she was singing just for him. But except for passing the greetings, Dharikshan would not say a word. Nor did Tanno step out of the line. After some 20-25 mujras, Tanno dared to offer a paan to the priest. Dharikshan put the paan against his forehead, wrapped it in his handkerchief, and kept it in his pocket. Tanno smiled. She realised that Dharikshan Tiwari could not eat the paan she had offered. But he had kept it with him as a sign of respect.

(The tale of Tanno Bai | Image for representation | Credit: Shutterstock)

Months and years passed like this. Once a wealthy landlord from Kachaudi Gali invited Tanno for a five-day mehfil. She had been awarded an advance of a thousand silver coins. When Tanno arrived, she looked around for Dharikshan Tiwari. But he was nowhere to be found. Desperate, when she finally asked her tabalchi, he said, “Bee Sahiba, picchli poornima ki raat Tiwari ji ka intekaal ho gaya.” (Bee Sahiba, Tiwari ji passed away the past full moon night.)

Tanno couldn’t move. Her eyes teared up. She walked up to the landlord and said, “Muaaf kariyega, Zamindar sahabAaj main nahin ga sakungi.” (I apologise, Zamindar sahab. I won’t be able to sing today.) And she handed him back the pouch of silver coins.

For days after this incident, Tanno Bai was in a state of shock. Her ever-vibrant kotha now wore a weary and deserted look. According to a descendent of Tanno Bai’s tabalchi Matadin, she used to spend her entire days completely despondent inside her kothri (her private chamber). Invitations with handsome amounts in advance were piling up, but she was refusing every single one of them. The staff members were perplexed and worried. Without any earnings, they were soon going to face extreme starvation. When they approached her, Tanno agreed to resume performing for the sake of their kids and families. Her mehfil was bright and vibrant again, but she always had the same deserted look on her face. Her eyes only spoke of sorrow. Her listeners could hear her heartache in her voice.

Tanno Bai continued performing for a few years but eventually stopped. She then spent all her time worshipping till she passed away in her fifties. She was buried in the Kachchi Dargah in Patna City. With no children of her own, she had bequeathed all her wealth to an orphanage and a madrasa.

Months after Dharikshan Tiwari’s death, his wife found a dried out paan nicely folded and preserved in his handkerchief. She had always known him to be someone who never consumed paan. This dried out paan would always remain a mystery for her.

(A true story narrated to the author by an elderly from Patna City)


https://www.outlookindia.com/website/story/india-news-the-tawaif-who-fell-in-love-with-a-priest/409758

Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

Menon meets Karzai, discusses security of Indians

Kabul/New Delhi/Washington, March 5 (IANS) India Friday said that the Feb 26 terror attack in Kabul will not deter it from helping rebuild Afghanistan as National Security Adviser Shivshankar Menon met Afghan President Hamid Karzai in Kabul to review the security of around 4,000 Indians working in that country. Menon, who arrived here Friday morning on a two-day visit, discussed with Karzai some proposals to bolster security of Indians engaged in a wide array of reconstruction activities, ranging from building roads, bridges and power stations to social sector projects. The Indian government is contemplating a slew of steps to secure Indians in Afghanistan, including setting up protected venues where the Indians working on various reconstruction projects will be based. Deploying dedicated security personnel at places where Indians work is also being considered. Menon also met his Afghan counterpart Rangin Dadfar Spanta and enquired about the progress in the probe into the Kabul atta
370 comments
Read more

Pakistani firm whose chemicals were used to kill US troops seeks subsidy for Indiana plant

By Jennifer Griffin, Justin Fishel Published March 22, 2013   A Pakistani fertilizer maker whose chemicals have been used in 80 percent of the roadside bombs that have killed and maimed American troops in Afghanistan is now seeking U.S. taxpayer subsidies in order to open a factory in Indiana.  The request appears to be on hold pending further review, but the situation has stirred outrage in Congress, where some accuse the Pakistani government of halting efforts to clamp down on the bomb-making.  For the past seven years, the U.S. government has known that the raw material calcium ammonium nitrate, or CAN, is making its way across the border into Afghanistan where the Taliban use it to fuel their most deadly weapons, namely the improvised explosive device. IEDs have long been the number one killer of U.S. and coalition troops.  The material largely comes from Pakistani fertilizer maker the Fatima Group. But the Pakistani government has stymied attempts by the Pentagon to stop the
388 comments
Read more

From Khartoum to Cairo - by Dr. Issam El Zein El Mahi

http://www.executive-magazine.com/getarticle.php?article=10703 Last month the Ambassador of Egypt in Sudan, Abdel Moneim Shazali, made two appearances in Sudan; one was at the Rashid Center For Arts, where he made a overall comment on the issue of the Nile water, and the second was a lecture arranged by the International Center for African Studies (established by Libya in Khartoum), where he was able to meet with Sudanese thinkers and journalists. Two major points were raised in these lectures. The first was the usual statement that the relationship between the two countries was eternal. This was not accepted by some who said that the eternality is between the two people but not with the Egyptian government. The other was the question of the Halaib Triangle, which is silently occupied by Egypt while Sudan does not compromise its right on that piece of land, but also does not see that the time is suitable to open such a file at the moment. 50 years on and still not resolved The que
53 comments
Read more