WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM (WEF). WHATS THE BIG DEAL?

Mohan Guruswamy





Modiji read from his teleprompter yesterday to the WEF winterfest meeting virtually in Davos.





In keeping with the new media mood becoming so apparent in the country, a media-person asked me about "Modiji's Khamyabi (success) at Davos." I replied we know Modi is a good speaker, but what is the khamyabi in speaking to small hall in a cold and remote part of the world? When those guys, even if they may be mostly Indians invest in India, we can say there has been khamyabi. Afterall 68% of FDI in India is by Indian's roundtripping their ill-gotten cash held in overseas havens. Clearly when India starts looking good to Indians more Indians will make FDI in India. To meet them, all the PM has to do is to blow a whistle and the fat cats will all come running.





Contrary to what most people think, the WEF is a private NGO started by a German, Klaus Schwab and his wife, Hilde, in 1971 as the European Management Forum which became the WEF in 1987. It began as a management forum to bring together European businessmen to discuss how to compete with American businesses. However, the attraction of money across the Atlantic made it expand its horizons “to improve the state of the world”. But make no mistake it’s a Klaus Schwab promoted business annually earning about $260 million in membership and partnership fees.





Like in most such NGO's its based on a business opportunity. In WEF's case it was to push Globalisation, which for most part means pushing MNC interests. It exploited it to the full with the support of European business chiefs like the now disgraced, Percy Barnevik of ABB.





Today the bedrock of the WEF support structure is the money it gets from World Economic Forum Strategic Partners of 100 leading global companies, each providing essential leadership to support the Forum’s mission of improving the state of the world. Only the most recognized corporations with demonstrated track records of good governance and alignment with Forum values are invited to join this group. This should make every clear about what its real agenda is. Its how to make MNC's bigger and prosper more.





In its formative years Klaus Schwab was assisted by a CEO. a fellow called Claude Smadja, a Swiss journalist. He was the WEF's big huckster and was assisted in India by a big time corporate fixer called Tarun Das (see him in the Radia Tapes). Tarun Das was head of the CII, and was responsible for recruiting the big Indian contingent that annually heads off to Davos. Since the years the Indian fat cats started schmoozing in Davos, most of the FDI India has got from the Davos gang is round-tripping FDI of Indian participants.





Fellows like Smadja would come over to India and keep lecturing us about REFORMS, which means policies to suit MNC's, till questions were asked about his competence to hector the GOI on policy. But Tarun Das of CII always provided him with a ready platform.





Indian PM's have so far given Davos an avoid like old men who knew they shouldn't be seen at a brothel. But Narendra Modi is made of different stuff. He is a world traveller.





I don't see what is the purpose of going to Davos to meet mostly Indian tycoons who will come crawling to South Block or North Block to a whistle from the powers that be?



