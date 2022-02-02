AFTICA: Electronic authoritarianism

Oxford Analytica

In Africa, as elsewhere, digital technologies have created thriving digital hubs and new financial opportunities, but have also provided illiberal governments with powerful means of controlling citizens and stifling dissent, making repression more pervasive and effective. Several repressive regimes in Africa are also renewing their toolkit for authoritarian controls to include both blunt and subtle tools. Wealthier African economies will use Chinese surveillance and telecommunications technology to control online traffic, while the Russian toolkit, which combines restrictive laws with pressure on tech firms, will appeal to more cash-strapped African states.





Repressive African governments will continually supplement, and in some cases even replace, internet blackouts and social media throttling with more subtle tools of digital surveillance and control. Countries with poor human rights records such as Zimbabwe and Sudan are likely to be the worst offenders, but even some weak democracies will be tempted. Here, state repression will generate resistance from citizens, the media and civil society, fuelling social unrest.