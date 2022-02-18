Assessing Systemic Strengths and Vulnerabilities of China's Defense Industrial Base

What are the systemic strengths and vulnerabilities of China's defense industrial base? A comparative systems analysis looks at six key categories: economics; governance and regulations; raw materials; manufacturing; workforce, labor, and skills; and research, development, and innovation
Researchers at the RAND Corporation created a repeatable methodology for assessing the strengths and weaknesses of any country's defense industrial base (DIB) across six topics:
📍Economics
📍Governance and Regulations
📍Raw Materials
📍Manufacturing
📍Workforce, Labor, and Skills
📍Research, Development, and Innovation
Comments