BLA attack in Balochistan kills 90+ Pak soldiers till now... ongoing fight

Source: Social Media, Hakkal
Panjgur and Nushki Military camps are still under Majeed Brigade’s control, Pakistani ISPR statements are totally fabricated
Major parts of both Panjgur and Nushki military camps are still under control of BLA’s Majeed Brigade. Baloch fidayees have so far killed more than 100 enemy personnel. Large parts of camps have completely been destroyed. Backup troops have arrived for the enemy forces, however, they have failed to weaken fidayee positions inside the camp.
After the successful major attack by Fidayeens, the occupying state has banned its media from reporting the events. It has also disconnected all telecommunication networks.
Pakistani military’s ISPR is claiming that today’s attacks were repulsed, this is a complete lie and BLA’s today’s operations are still underway with full intensity.
Jeeyand Baloch Spokesman Baloch Liberation Army
Dated February 3
Fidais killed 50 personnel, captured most of the FC headquarters in Panjgur — BLA
In Panjgur, the Baloch Liberation Army’s Majeed Brigade has so far killed more than 50 enemy personnel, captured a large area of the FC headquarters and managed to encircle the enemy forces in one place. Two Fidais(self-sacrificers) of the Majeed Brigade have embraced martyrdom in this operation so far. While the rest of the Fidais are obliterating the enemy army by tightening the siege. Six hours later, the battle is still raging.
Jeeyand Baloch Spokesman Baloch Liberation Army
Dated February 3
45 enemy soldiers killed and a part of the camp is destroyed in Noshki so far — BLA
In the attack on the occupying army headquarters in Noshki, Majeed Brigade’s one Fidai (self-sacrificer) is martyred while the rest of the Baloch Fidais have managed to capture a large part of the camp, killing at least 45 enemy personnel. Six hours later, the Baloch Fidais are bravely confronting the enemy, destroying the camp and wiping-out the enemy personnel. The martyred Fidai rammed his explosive-laden vehicle into the main gate of the FC headquarters, clearing the way for other Fidais to enter.
Jeeyand Baloch, Spokesman Baloch Liberation Army
Dated February 3
