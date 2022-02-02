BLA attack in Balochistan kills 90+ Pak soldiers till now... ongoing fight

Source: Social Media, Hakkal





Panjgur and Nushki Military camps are still under Majeed Brigade’s control, Pakistani ISPR statements are totally fabricated





Major parts of both Panjgur and Nushki military camps are still under control of BLA’s Majeed Brigade. Baloch fidayees have so far killed more than 100 enemy personnel. Large parts of camps have completely been destroyed. Backup troops have arrived for the enemy forces, however, they have failed to weaken fidayee positions inside the camp.





After the successful major attack by Fidayeens, the occupying state has banned its media from reporting the events. It has also disconnected all telecommunication networks.





Pakistani military’s ISPR is claiming that today’s attacks were repulsed, this is a complete lie and BLA’s today’s operations are still underway with full intensity.





Jeeyand Baloch Spokesman Baloch Liberation Army

Dated February 3









Fidais killed 50 personnel, captured most of the FC headquarters in Panjgur — BLA

In Panjgur, the Baloch Liberation Army’s Majeed Brigade has so far killed more than 50 enemy personnel, captured a large area of the FC headquarters and managed to encircle the enemy forces in one place. Two Fidais(self-sacrificers) of the Majeed Brigade have embraced martyrdom in this operation so far. While the rest of the Fidais are obliterating the enemy army by tightening the siege. Six hours later, the battle is still raging.

Jeeyand Baloch Spokesman Baloch Liberation Army Dated February 3



