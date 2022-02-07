Center for Advanced China Research : Weekly Report 4|57 1.29.22-2.4.22





Weekly Report 4|57 1.29.22-2.4.22

Brock Erdahl, Samuel Olson, Molly Henry, Julie Huynh, Cady Deck, and Christian Slavin Highlights

The Central Committee and the State Council held a Spring Festival reception at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. At the reception, Xi Jinping delivered a speech which summarized important achievements of the past year and extended Spring Festival wishes. (See Senior Leaders section)



A Zhong Sheng (钟声) commentary praised the role of digital technologies in pandemic control, particularly the Winter Olympics and Paralympics’ My 2022 (冬奥通) app, and described China as a “staunch defender and practitioner of internet and digital security.” (See Propaganda section)



Qiushi published a portion of Xi Jinping’s 1 September 2021 speech at the opening ceremony for a fall semester training session for young and middle-aged cadres at the Central Party School (National Academy of Governance). (See Senior Leaders section) Senior Leaders

Central Committee and State Council Hold Spring Festival Reception

People’s Daily



1.30 The Central Committee and the State Council held a Spring Festival reception at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. At the reception, Xi Jinping delivered a speech which summarized important achievements of the past year and extended Spring Festival wishes on behalf of the Central Committee and State Council to ethnic groups around the country; compatriots in Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan; as well as overseas Chinese. In his speech, Xi emphasized the importance of the “united struggle” (团结奋斗), calling it the “most significant spiritual symbol of the Party and the Chinese people” and critical to the nation and Party’s future. He affirmed the achievements of the Party over the past year, which included maintaining the world’s leading position in economic development and pandemic prevention and control, transforming Hong Kong “from chaos to governance” (由乱转治), and strengthening the struggle to “oppose ‘[Taiwan] independence’ and promote unification” (反“独”促统).



In facing future challenges, Xi called on the Party to carry forward the “great spirit of the Party’s founding,” “bear in mind the ancient adage, ‘live in suffering, die in peace and happiness’ (生于忧患、死于安乐),” “always take the long view,” be ready to “protect against potential dangers even in times of peace” (居安思危), [and] continue to “drive forward the great historical cause of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.” In preparing for the 20th Party Congress later this year, Xi emphasized the need to coordinate the promotion of the "five in one" (五位一体) overall arrangement; the "four comprehensives" (四个全面); and ensure a healthy political environment, a stable economic environment, and a peaceful and prosperous social environment; among other needs to be addressed. In the Year of the Tiger, Xi called for China to “swallow ten thousand li like a tiger” (气吞万里如虎) and write a new chapter in the history of the great cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics with the majesty and vigor of the tiger. Lastly, Xi commented on preparations for the Winter Olympics and said that the Chinese people are ready to present a “streamlined, safe, and splendid” Winter Olympics to the world.



Politburo Standing Committee Members Li Zhanshu (栗战书), Wang Yang (汪洋), Wang Huning (王沪宁), Zhao Leji (赵乐际) and Han Zheng (韩正), and Vice President Wang Qishan (王岐山) also attended. Politburo Standing Committee Member and State Council Premier Li Keqiang (李克强) presided over the reception.



Xi Jinping: Strive to Become Capable Individuals [Who Are] the Backbone [of Society] and Can Be Entrusted to Shoulder Heavy Responsibility

Qiushi



1.31 Qiushi published a portion of Xi Jinping’s 1 September 2021 speech at the opening ceremony for a fall semester training session for young and middle-aged cadres at the Central Party School (National Academy of Governance). In his speech, Xi outlined six demands for attendees. First, he stressed “[having] firm convictions and being loyal to the Party.” Xi noted that his repeated emphasis on ideals and convictions stemmed from cadres losing their ideals and “only talking of utility and selfish desires and not ideals and convictions.” He warned that if the Party did not have ideals and convictions, this would “inevitably lead to political degeneration, economic greed, moral degradation, and the decay [of one’s] life.” Xi also expounded on the need for young cadres to remember the need to grow and defend their ideals and convictions throughout their lifetime; asserted that loyalty and ideals were intertwined; and criticized some cadres for not displaying “firm ideals and convictions and loyalty to the Party” by avoiding postings in difficult locations. Second, Xi discussed “paying attention to reality and seeking truth from facts” (实事求是) and highlighted the importance of understanding the facts by going to the “frontlines” and listening to a variety of views on a given issue. In addition, Xi asserted that “seeking truth from facts” was an issue of “party consciousness” (党性) and urged young cadres to “adhere to conducting [themselves] and handling issues with party consciousness.” Third, he talked about “dar[ing] to shoulder responsibilities and be[ing] good at one’s actions.” He said that in the past year, issues that arose in various localities related to pandemic prevention and control and responding to natural disasters stemmed from some cadres not doing “solid work” and not “implementing responsibility.” Noting that assuming responsibility and action were connected, Xi called on attendees to not fear conflict and criticism as they completed their work.



Fourth, he discussed “adher[ing] to principles and dar[ing] to struggle.” Xi noted that some cadres had been “people-pleasers” (老好人) and were not clear on issues of principle. He remarked that being unclear and wavering on issues of principle was “not taking responsibility for the Party and people” and even constituted “committing an offense.” Xi also highlighted that “always wanting to have a peaceful life and not struggle” was “unrealistic” as China faced “increasing dangers and challenges” related to “national rejuvenation” and “changes unseen in a century” (世界百年未有之大变局). Fifth, he brought up “strictly maintain[ing] established rules and not crossing the bottom line.” Xi expressed his grief over reports of corrupt cadres and noted that cadres should have reverence for the Party, the people, and law and discipline; and “raise the boundaries of [their] ideology, consciousness, and spirit” to avoid corruption. Finally, Xi talked about “study[ing] diligently, train[ing] hard (勤学苦练) and strengthen[ing] skills.” He stated that cadres should study topics such as “the Party’s innovative theory in the new era” and “party history” and put what they learn into practice. Xi concluded by expressing hope that attendees would “practice [their] inner achievements, upgrade [their] self-cultivation, strengthen [their] skills; not deviate, fall behind, or drop out; strive to become capable individuals [who are] the backbone [of society] and can be entrusted to shoulder heavy responsibility; and work to accomplish the second centenary goal and not fail to live up to the expectations and great trust of the Party and people.”

Zhong Sheng: Construct a Winter Olympics Epidemic Prevention-and-Control “Digital Defensive Line”

People's Daily



1.30 A Zhong Sheng (钟声) commentary said that hosting the Winter Olympics and international politicians attending the Winter Olympics opening ceremony showed that China had attained “major strategic results” against the pandemic and won international society’s “full trust in the scientificness and effectiveness” of China’s COVID-19 prevention measures. The commentary praised the role of digital technologies in pandemic control, particularly the Winter Olympics and Paralympics’ My 2022 (冬奥通) app. It described China as a “staunch defender and practitioner of internet and digital security,” referring to recent Chinese laws and international proposals on the protection of personal information, and said that digital pandemic control measures including those related to the Olympics must follow Chinese laws on the collection, security, and usage of personal data. The commentary condemned “some people with ulterior motives” and “a certain Western think tank” for claiming that the My 2022 app is a digital privacy risk, calling this accusation a “pure, deliberate smear.” It stated that information about all data used by My 2022 is detailed in the app’s user agreement and privacy policy, and that an International Olympic Committee (IOC) investigation using two independent internet security organizations found no “critical hidden risks.” The commentary concluded that accusations about the app were attempts to stage a “political show,” contrary to the Olympic spirit, and reflective of the accusers’ “narrow-mindedness and prejudice.”



Qiushi Commentator Article: Persevere Without Tiring in Advancing Comprehensively and Strictly [Following] Party Governance In-Depth

Qiushi



1.31 A Qiushi Commentator Article focused on Xi Jinping’s



People’s Daily Editorial: Let Us [Advance] Together for a Shared Future

People’s Daily



2.4 People’s Daily published an Editorial (社论) on the opening of the 24th Winter Olympic Games in Beijing. Noting that holding both the Winter Olympics and Paralympics well was “a major event for our Party and nation,” it emphasized that the Olympics played an important role in fostering understanding and friendship between countries. Next, it asserted that China was both a “staunch participant in the Olympic movement” and an “active promoter of Olympic values.” Noting China’s hosting of Olympic events since 2008, the Editorial remarked that hosting the Winter Olympics in China would “further strengthen the faith of the Chinese people in realizing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation” and “create a new boundary for the development of the Winter Olympics movement and the dissemination of the Olympic spirit.” After this, it noted the importance of the Winter Olympics as the first global sporting event to be held on-time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and for “promoting the mutual understanding and interaction of mankind.” It also expressed faith that the Beijing Winter Olympics’ motto of “Together for a Shared Future” (一起向未来) would strengthen cooperation to deal with the challenges currently facing the world. The Editorial then stressed that hosting the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics “provid[ed] an all-embracing (兼容并包) platform of different means for the same goal (海纳百川) to construct a community of shared future for mankind” (人类命运共同体). After expressing faith that China could “offer wisdom and power” for human progress by enhancing the “common values of mankind,” it concluded by stating that the opening of the Winter Olympics was a “moment for passing on passion and dreams, displaying courage and power, and expressing struggle and unity.”

It stated that in the ten years since the 18th Party Congress, “the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core” acted in the face of the increasing complication of the “four great tests” (四大考验/governance, reform and opening up, market economy, and external environment) and the greater prominence of the “four great dangers” (四种危险/lost vitality, insufficient capacity, alienation from the people, and rampant corruption) in China’s “internal and external situation.” Through these actions, the Commentator Article noted that “comprehensively and strictly [following] party governance (全面从严治党) had obtained historic and innovative achievements and brought about a comprehensive and deep influence.” It then declared that “daring to [engage in] self-revolution” (自我革命) differentiated the Party from other political parties, emphasized that Xi upheld self-revolution as one of the solutions for the Party to escape political disorder and decline, and offered self-revolution as a response to those who did not believe that the Party could eradicate corruption from its ranks. Noting that holding both the Winter Olympics and Paralympics well was “a major event for our Party and nation,” it emphasized that the Olympics played an important role in fostering understanding and friendship between countries. Next, it asserted that China was both a “staunch participant in the Olympic movement” and an “active promoter of Olympic values.” Noting China’s hosting of Olympic events since 2008, the Editorial remarked that hosting the Winter Olympics in China would “further strengthen the faith of the Chinese people in realizing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation” and “create a new boundary for the development of the Winter Olympics movement and the dissemination of the Olympic spirit.” After this, it noted the importance of the Winter Olympics as the first global sporting event to be held on-time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and for “promoting the mutual understanding and interaction of mankind.” It also expressed faith that the Beijing Winter Olympics’ motto of “Together for a Shared Future” (一起向未来) would strengthen cooperation to deal with the challenges currently facing the world. The Editorial then stressed that hosting the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics “provid[ed] an all-embracing (兼容并包) platform of different means for the same goal (海纳百川) to construct a community of shared future for mankind” (人类命运共同体). After expressing faith that China could “offer wisdom and power” for human progress by enhancing the “common values of mankind,” it concluded by stating that the opening of the Winter Olympics was a “moment for passing on passion and dreams, displaying courage and power, and expressing struggle and unity.” United Front Work

Xi Jinping Welcomes the [Spring Festival] With Non-Party Figures

Xinhua



1.29 In the Great Hall of the People, Xi Jinping met with figures from democratic parties, the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce’s (ACFIC) leadership, and representatives of non-party figures to express his Spring Festival greetings to members of the united front. China Democratic League Chair Ding Zhongli (丁仲礼) gave a speech on behalf of the attendees, in which he expressed that 2021 was a year of “milestone” significance in the history of the [Chinese Communist Party (CCP)], country, and Chinese nation; that the past year continued the “centenary of struggle under the [CCP's] leadership” while providing a foundation for achieving the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and second centenary goals; and that democratic parties, the ACFIC, and non-party figures would “closely unite around the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core” and follow “Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era” (习近平新时代中国特色社会主义思想) and the spirit of the Sixth Plenum of the 19th Central Committee. Xi then gave a speech summarizing the CCP’s achievements and expressing thanks to the groups represented for serving as the CCP’s “good counsel, good helpers, and good colleagues.” He praised the groups represented for their activities in the past year implementing the CCP’s policies, carrying out their duties, providing advice, and condensing their wisdom. Xi stressed the importance of the CCP’s upcoming 20th Party Congress and the need to maintain ideological unanimity, maintain the quality of personnel and elections, and continue raising democratic parties’ political abilities. Politburo Standing Committee Member and Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee Chair Wang Yang (汪洋) and Politburo Standing Committee Member and State Council Vice Premier Han Zheng (韩正) also attended the event.

Beijing: Notice on Holding Related Danwei and Individuals Accountable for the Issue of the Spread of [COVID-19] in the Cold [Supply] Chain

CCDI-NSC



1.31 With authorization from the Beijing Municipal Committee, the Beijing Municipal Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervisory Commission established an investigative team to look into holding those responsible accountable for the spread of COVID-19 via the imported cold [supply] chain, which impacted pandemic prevention and control work in Beijing. The investigation discovered that issues in management and supervision in cold [supply] chain centers caused COVID-19 to spread. Individuals given warnings included Beijing Capital Agribusiness & Foods Group Party Committee Deputy Secretary Ma Hui (马辉), Eastern Supply Chain Company Commission for Discipline Inspection Secretary Bai Yaqi (白雅琦), Beijing Agricultural Group Party Committee Deputy Secretary and Commission for Discipline Inspection Secretary Wang Xiquan (王希全), Beijing Municipal Administration for Market Regulation Party Group Member and Deputy Head Tang Yunhua (唐云华), Fengtai District Municipal Administration for Market Regulation Party Group Secretary and Head Li Guanglong (李广隆), Fangshan District Municipal Administration for Market Regulation Party Group Deputy Secretary and Head Jiang Qinghai (姜青海), and Fengtai District Committee Standing Committee Member and Deputy District Head Zhou Xinchun (周新春). Individuals who were removed from their positions in addition to being given warnings included Eastern Supply Chain Company Party Committee Secretary and Chairperson of the Board Sun Fengkun (孙凤坤), Beijing Agricultural Group Party Committee Deputy Secretary and CEO Zheng Xianwu (郑现武), and Yuquanying Produce Wholesale Center Party Branch Secretary and Manager Li Bo (李波).

Xu Qiliang: Deeply Study and Implement Xi Jinping Thought on a Strong Military, Firmly Accomplish the New-Era Missions Assigned by the Party and People

Xinhua



1.29 Politburo Member and Central Military Commission (CMC) Vice Chair Xu Qiliang (许其亮) conveyed the regards and Spring Festival greetings of Xi Jinping and the CMC’s leadership to a division of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Strategic Support Force (SSF). Xu spoke with officers and soldiers about their work, duties, and suggestions. In addition to wishing them a happy Spring Festival, Xu exhorted the troops to know and fulfill their duties, practically carry out all their work, strengthen their preparations for combat, and “scientifically arrange their material and cultural lives.” Xu emphasized strengthening the leadership of the Party, understanding the significance of ideological concepts including the “two establishes” (两个确立), and loyalty to Xi’s commands. Xu said that the PLA must “stick closely to the needs of real combat and closely observe the strong enemy and opponent”; examine its capabilities, methods, strategies, and preparations; and take actions such as “promoting the transformational upgrade of preparations and training.”

1.29 CCP International Department (CCP/ID) Head Song Tao (宋涛) held a video call with Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre) Chair ​​ Pushpa Kamal Dahal.