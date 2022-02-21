China’s Belt & Road And Beyond – Feb 20, 2022

Posted by
Compiled By Chris Devonshire-Ellis
Analysis & Opinion
- The Great Belt & Road In Washington’s Backyard (Epoch Times)
- China’s BRI Hurdles Prompt An Investment Shift (Maritime Executive)
- US And Allies Must Stop China From Violating International Trade Norms & Rules (The Hill)
- China Set To Diversify Food Imports (Producer)
Eco
- Understanding China’s Latest Guidelines For Greening The Belt & Road Initiative (China Dialogue)
- Locking In A High Carbon Future: Chinese Steel, Cement & Coal Investments (Wilson Center)
Finance
Regional
- France Joins China To Build $1.7 Billion Global Infrastructure Projects (Business Standard)
- Europe Counters China’s Belt And Road Strategy With Euro 150 Billion Investment In Africa (RFI)
- EU Makes US$170 Billion Play To Rival China In Africa (South China Morning Post)
- The EU Should Compliment, Not Compete With The Belt & Road Initiative (Russia Today)
- EU Pushes For Infrastructure Buildup In Africa, But Experts Urge Bloc To Team Up With China’s BRI (Global Times)
- BRI And EU Investment Plans In Africa: Analysis (Pakistan Observer)
- China’s Soft Power Advantage In Africa (Foreign Affairs)
- Azerbaijan Develops Aghdam Industrial Park (Silk Road Briefing)
- Organisation Of Turkic States Meets In Istanbul (Silk Road Briefing)
- What Are The Keys To Boosting Turkey-China Ties? (Daily Sabah)
- Syria’s Economic Revival From China’s BRI May Lead It Into A Debt Trap (Business Standard)
- China’s Modern Middle East Strategy: Strengthening Partnerships With Iran & Syria (Eurasia Review)
- Sino-Iranian Relations (Atlantic Council)
- Russia & China Sign 10 Year, US$80 Billion Oil Supply Agreement (Russia Briefing)
- Why A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Would Hurt China Too (VoA)
- Dragon Shadow Over The Himalayas (First Post)
- Russia To Provide Brazil With Nuclear Plants & Fertilizer (Russia Briefing)
- Turkmenistan & Russia Discussing Ashgabat Smart City Infrastructure (Russia Briefing)
- Turkmenistan Looking To Develop Industrial Processing Complex On Afghanistan Border (Silk Road Briefing)
- Almaty Responsible For 31.5% Of Kazakhstan’s Entire Retail Trade (Silk Road Briefing)
- Can Belt And Road Initiative Bring Peace To China And ASEAN? (South China Morning Post)
- Coalition Will ‘Never’ Sign Up To China’s Belt & Road Initiative (Sky News)
- Argentina Expands Nuclear Energy With China’s Help (CGTN)
- Not So Quiet On The Southern Front (Lowy Institute)
