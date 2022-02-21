False Spring: Credit Suisse Had Deep Ties to Arab Elite on Eve of Historic Uprisings

Key Findings
Credit Suisse customers included heads of state, royal families, ministers, spy chiefs, and government-connected businessmen from across the Arab world.
The sons of Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak held six accounts between them, with the highest maximum balance worth over 277 million Swiss francs ($197.5 million at the time).
A network of Mubarak in-laws and business associates also held accounts before and after the Arab Spring, with tens of millions of Swiss francs in assets.
- Some accounts remained open even after their holders were targeted by crowds protesting corruption or were subject to legal actions by prosecutors.
