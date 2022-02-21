 Skip to main content

NO RSS VOLUNTEERS TO TERRORISE PAKISTAN

Mohan Guruswamy

A PM once summoned a RAW chief and introduced him to the RSS sarsanghchalak. The man wanted immediate action to be taken on "Pak sponsored terrorism". He wanted secret operatives deployed to carry out counter terror operations and offered volunteers who are willing to 'balidaan' their sad lives for the country. 

The RAW chief, a wily old fox, asked him for just half a dozen volunteers. He said RAW will train them and operationalize them for just such missions. He gave the Hindu Hruday Samrat his mobile phone number and told him to call,  the sooner the better. He never got a call back. Later when the PM asked him about the conversation, he narrated it to him. The PM roared with laughter.

Which Bhaktard wants to go to Pakistan when it’s so much easier to terrorise hijab wearing girls and lynch the occasional “cow smuggler”? 

The sad truth is that the few who go in are low level agents and RAW and IB disown them no sooner they are caught. They languish in Pakistani prisons for long periods and often have problems even to get back their back pay and pensions. They are not even acknowledged let alone being treated as heroes. Who bothered about Sarabjit Singh? His sister ran from pillar to post trying to collect his dues. 

And  don’t believe the Doval story of having operated undercover in Pakistan. Since Wing Commander Sen Gupta’s Canberra recon plane was shot down over Pakistan in 1959, no officer (I underline officer)  has volunteered. Even Commander Jadhav was shanghaied from Iran. Spying in Pakistan is a job for part time smugglers and low level “volunteers”. RAW is still looking for a motivated Bhaktard.

