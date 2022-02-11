On Faiz Ahmed Faiz: A commentary

ON FAIZ By frequently writing about personalities and things past, Aamir Butt reminds us of the common heritage of the two countries and most of all the people of north India and Pakistan. Some day in the future when this junoon is past, we will be grateful to people like him who kept the shared nostalgia nourished.

“Raat yun dil mein teri, khoyi hui yaad aayi Jaise viraane mein chupke se bahaar aa jaye Jaise sahraon mein haule se chale baad-ae-naseem Jaise bimaar ko be-wajaah quraar aa jaaye”





--Mohan Guruswamy

Your lost memory returned to my heart last night

Like spring silently comes to a desolate place

Like the morning breeze gently flows over dessert lands

Like a restless soul finds peace for no reason at all









On 13 February 1981 a big meeting was held in Lahore to celebrate the 70th Birthday of Faiz Ahmed Faiz. Unfortunately, Faiz Sahib himself could not attend as he was in exile. It was the time of Zia martial law and the meeting had been declared illegal so later in the day Punjab police picked up most who had attended the meeting and dumped them in Kot Lakhput jail. As this crowd of distinguished looking people was entering the prison one of the inmates guessed that they are political prisoners and asked Faiz Sahib’s son in law Shoaib Hashmi which party do all of you belong to, he replied, “The Birthday party”





And now we celebrate the 111th birthday of Faiz Sahib. Faiz Sahib is no more with us in flesh but lives on otherwise.





So, let us celebrate this birthday with poetry and music for unlike Sahir, Kafi, Shakeel and many other gifted poets who became professional lyric writers for Bollywood movies Faiz only wrote poetry, yet the quality and magic of his poetry was such that every poem or ghazal of his that has been put to music has created an amazing song.





This poem is a major milestone in Fazi's evolution as a poet. As usual young Faiz was a romantic poet writing about the beauty of women, nature etc. And then when he joined MAO college Amritsar as a lecturer he met fellow lecturer Mahmuduz Zafar and his wife Dr Rashid Jehan. Both of them were communists and had a profound influence on Faiz, in particular Dr Rashid Jehan who was a gynecologist as well as a writer convinced him that it is useless to just spend time in romance while there is so much suffering in this world.

According to Sadat Hasan Manto who was one of Faiz's student in those days(there are some who claim Manto and Faiz never had a student-teacher relationship but this has been mentioend by Manto himself) Faiz was in love with Dr Jehan and wrote some of his best poems in those days to impress her.

It is possible that the young poet had feelings for the beautiful and talented doctor who was 5 years older than him and his interest in communism and social issues was partly an attempt to get close to her but poems of such quality cannot be written without true feelings as they come straight from the heart.

The poem is one of the first in Urdu that mentions the beauty of the beloved as well as the poet's empathy with the downtrodden who have festering wounds on their bodies.

It was this poem which when read by 24 year old Faiz at a mushaira in Lahore caused a stir among the audience and announced the arrival of a great poet.





Faiz Sahib used to say he had given the ownership of this poem to madam Noor Jehan:





Another of Faiz Sahib's poems is about a young lady who he never named but confessed that he was totally smitten by her and used to sit by the window for hours hoping to catch a glimpse of her passing by. He never gathered the courage to tell her about his feelings and after graduation moved to Lahore for further education. When he came back during the vacations he did not see the girl and when asked was told that she got married. Then one day she was visiting her parents and she came over to Faiz Sahib's house with her husband to say hello and introduced her husband to Faiz Sahib. Apparently, the husband was exceptionally handsome. The couple soon left but within minutes she came back alone and remarked to Faiz Sahib 'Tum nay deekha meera shohar kitna khoobsorat hai? (Did you notice how good looking is my husband?)' Faiz says 'Us ka yeah aik jumla iss sari nazam ka bais bun gaya (this single sentence by her is responsible for this whole poem!)'





Although the song version ends as a romantic poem in the full poem after that Faiz tells us how even from this lost love he learnt how to love humanity.









This poem illustrates Faiz's philosphy of contentment, we need to be content with what we have and make the best of the cards life has dealt us. Due to the last verse it remains one of the favourites for expatriates all over the world:





Despite his socialist ideas for which he suffered incarnation and exile Faiz Sahib never lost his romanticism. This remains the prime example of pure romanticism:









And on the other hand, Faiz Faiz Sahib never let the dictators and oppressors break his spirit and continued to warn them of a day of reckoning when they will be made to pay for their crimes. This was performed live during the height of Zia's dictatorship (you can get an idea of the commotion in the background):









I will end with Faiz Sahib’s words which he said during his acceptance speech for Peace Prize in Moscow:





“Human ingenuity, science and industry have made it possible to provide each one of us everything we need to be comfortable provided these boundless treasures of nature and production are not declared the property of a greedy few but are used for the benefit of all of humanity… However, this is only possible if the foundations of human society are based not on greed, exploitation and ownership but on justice, equality, freedom and the welfare of everyone… I believe that humanity which has never been defeated by its enemies will, after all, be successful; at long last, instead of wars, hatred and cruelty, the foundation of humankind will rest on the message of the great Persian poet Hafez Shiraz: ‘Every foundation you see is faulty, except that of Love, which is faultless...”





And that no doubt is the reason for the ever-enduring charisma of Faiz Sahib that he was a made of nothing but love, a love that even forgave those who caused him immense hardships in life for he never said anything bad about anyone.