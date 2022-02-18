Quit India Movement: NOW THE TRUTH BE KNOWN.





Mohan Guruswamy





As a part of the build up to the Quit India Movement on 8th August 1942, all Congress MLAs resigned from their positions in provincial legislatures.





However, they were not joined by their counterparts in the Hindu Mahasabha. The Mahasabha instead chose to boycott the Quit India Movement and collaborated with the British to gain political power at the expense of the Congress.





B S Moonje, the leader of the Hindu Mahasabha, wrote to the Viceroy and assured him of the HM's continued cooperation. He wrote: “Hindustan and Britain are allied together in unshakeable bond of union for long years to come.”





The Hindu Mahasabha, entered into a coalition with the All-India Muslim League in Bengal, Sindh and the NWFP.





Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, who subsequently founded the Bharatiya Jan Sangh, the predecessor of the Bharatiya Janata Party, joined Fazl ul Huq’s Progressive Coalition as Finance Minister in December 1941.





When Mahatma Gandhi’s call for mass resignations came, Dr Mookerjee, who was recently honoured by PM Modi on his 115th Birth Anniversary refused to give up his position.





Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, whose painting was added to Central Hall of Parliament by then

PM Atal Behari Vajpayee and who is celebrated as a “true patriot” and “Veer Savarkar” by PM Narendra Modi called for the Mahasabha and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh to boycott the Quit India Movement. Which they actively did.





In the name of a policy called “Responsive Cooperation”, he called upon all members of the Hindu Mahasabha who were “members of municipalities, local bodies, legislatures or those serving in the army … to stick to their posts”





While Freedom Fighters across India were chanting “na ek bhai, na ek pai” (not a single man, not a single paisa towards the British war effort)“, Savarkar, on behalf of the Hindu Mahasabha and the RSS, called upon all “Hindus” to join the British Indian “Army, Navy and Aerial forces in as large a number as possible” and to secure entry into “all ordinance, ammunition and war craft factories”





At the very same time Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was assembling the Indian National Army (Azad Hind Fauj, “INA”) to depose the British Government in India.

✴✴✴✴✴✴✴✴✴✴✴✴✴✴✴✴✴✴✴✴✴✴✴✴





Around one lakh congress leaders and workers were arrested and incarcerated on Aug 8 1942. While Mahatma Gandhi and Kasturba were jailed at Aga Khan Palace, the rest of the Congress leaders were jailed at the Ahmednagar fort.

At that time Jinnah and Savarkar began to indoctrinate their followers about Two Nations Theory.

With the absence of Congress from the political scene, Jinnah and Savarkar vitiated the atmosphere with communal hatred. The British encouraged both Jinnah and Savarkar to propagate their ideals. The masses were being fed with notions of separate identities and Hindu Muslim unity was completely destroyed. Mahatma Gandhi was released in May 1944 from incarceration after the death of Kasturba in Feb 1944. Mahatma Gandhi began talks with Jinnah, in sept 1945 but the latter was adamant with his demand for Pakistan due to the surreptitious assurances from the British.

In April 1945 with the VE (Victory in Europe) all the national leaders were released in May 1945 and the Viceroy lord Wavel held Simla Conference in June 1945.

But the talks in Simla reached nowhere. The British conducted elections to the Central Assembly and Provincial Assemblies in Dec 1945 - Feb 1946 period, to avoid relapse of the Governors rule imposed since Dec 1939 when all the Congress Ministries resigned in protest against the decision of Lord Linlithgow to consign India into the WWII as a partner of British. The span of Governors rule would be for 2 years under the Govt of India Act 1935 and would get extended for another 2 years if elections were not held. There upon the Governor's rule got extended in Dec 1941 and Dec 1943. Another extension was scheduled in Dec 1945. The British hurriedly announced the elections without any intention for granting independence or without any framework for transfer of power. In Feb 1946 the election results gave Congress and the Muslim League stunning victories. Congress won 923 seats out of 1050 seats and Muslim League won 425 out of 490 seats. The Congress leaders and Members of the CWC did not contest elections because there was no indication of the Central Assembly assuming the role of Constituent Assembly. In Feb 1946 after the election results were declared the British PM announced that a Cabinet Mission would be despatched to India to 1. Set up Constituent Assembly and 2. Transfer of power into Indian hands under the chairmainship of the Viceroy.( there was no mention of granting Independence or granting Pakistan). Meanwhile the 59 central Assembly members (MPs) met in Feb 1946 in the Central Hall and elected Jawaharlal Nehru as leader of the Congress Parliamentary party. Nehru refused the post and nominated Netaji's elder brother Sarat Chandra Bose as the CPP leader in Feb 1946. When the Cabinet Mission arrived in March 1946, Jinnah made a demand for 'Pakistan with residuary powers' within the Indian Empire. The Cabinet Mission proposed Grouping of provinces with residuary powers. The cabinet Mission wanted the immediate set up of a Constituent Assembly through the cabinet mission plan of May 1946. The Congress wanted the Central Assembly to be converted into the Constituent Assembly but the Cabinet Mission rejected the proposal and wanted the provincial Assemblies to elect the new constituent Assembly because the Central Assembly was not representative of the subcontinent in comprehensive manner. The provincial Assemblies elected the representatives to the constituent Assembly in July-Aug 1946. Nehru was successful in making the Muslim League MLAs of United Province, Bihar and Central Province to vote for Congress representatives. Congress won 208 seats and ML won 73 seats. This move of Nehru infuriated Jinnah and he demanded 50% seats in the interim government. In July 1946 the Viceroy Invited both Nehru and Jinnah for talks on the formation of Interim govt. But Nehru wrote to the Viceroy asking him to Invite the Congress President Maulana Azad for discussions. But the Viceroy refused to invite a Muslim leader of Congress. The viceroy did not want to hold talk with two muslim leaders from two different parties. The Viceroy made it clear that a Hindu leader should represent the Congress and he persisted that Nehru should reperesent the Congress. Nehru demanded that the membership in interim govt should be proportional and rejected the ML demand for 50% seats in interim govt. There was breakdown of talks by July 27 1946 and Jinnah transformed his idea of Pakistan from 'Pakistan of Residuary Powers' in the Indian Union to 'Pakistan with Sovereign Powers' as a separate nation. And Jinnah called for Direct Action Day on Aug 16 1946 ( in commemoration of Communal Award of Aug 16 1932) to achieve separate Pakistan.

On Sept 2 1946 Congress joined the Viceroy Executive council and and formed the interim government. Jinnah felt suspicious and joined the govt in oct 1946 and got 50% ministries much against the wishes of Congress and the people of India.

In Feb 1947 British PM Attlee announced that 1. Independence would be granted in June 1948 and 2. Mountbatten would be sent as the last viceroy of India. After Mountbatten became Viceroy in March 1947, he tried to forge unity but it was unattainable.

Mountbatten announced the partition plan in june 1947. Mountbatten announced that the Constituent Assembly established in july 1946 and convoked for the first time in Dec 1946 would be divided into Constituent Assembly of India and Constituent Assembly of Pakistan. Nehru again persuaded the Muslim league MLAs of UP, CP, Bihar and Madras to join congress and vote for joining India in the legislative elections where each provincial assembly had to vote as to whether the province would join the Constituent Assembly of India or join the Constituent Assembly of Pakistan. Liaqat Ali Khan resigned as MLA from United Province and left for Karachi while other MLAs of the League joined Congress and stayed back in India

In the 1945-46 elections Jinnah did not ask votes for Sovereign Pakistan but merely demanded Pakistan with residuary powers within the Indian Union.

And the Muslim League MLAs of UP, CP and Bihar did not vote for joining Pakistan but voted to join India.

The muslim electorate also did not vote for Pakistan in 1945-46 elections. The muslim voters had to vote as separate electorate with very limited choice of muslim parties and muslim candidates. Hence the present day Muslims of India cannot be subjected to the allegations that Muslims of India voted for establishing Pakistan in Dec 1945-46. Neither the Hindu Mahasabha nor the Muslim League won mandates for two nations theory in Dec 1945 elections.

The momentum of Pakistan gained motion only after the Cabinet Mission talks collapsed in June-July 1946.

The people of India voted overwhelmingly for the Congress because the Congress leaders spent more than two and half years in jail. 1945-46 elections were the jail sympathy mandate for the congress.

The people of India elected the Congress to give them a CONSTITUTION by rejecting the Hindu Mahasabha and the Muslim League. The Muslim League MLAs by joining the Congress associated their muslim electorates with the Constutution of India.

Therefore the Constitution of India was framed by both Hindus and Muslims together. Nehru played an important stellar role in getting the muslim votes for the constition of India by merging the muslim league MLAs into Congress at a time when they could have resigned and gone away with Liaqat ali khan to Karachi.



