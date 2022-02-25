The Arctic Institute Launches its First Conference

Contacts:

Lillian Hussong | North American External Communications

lillian.hussong@thearcticinstitute.org

Washington, D.C., 9 February 2022. The Arctic Institute (TAI) is pleased to launch its first-ever conference, which will be held online between June 8 – 10, 2022. TAI proudly celebrated its tenth anniversary in 2021, and our team is excited to start our second decade with updated missions and new events. The Institute will launch a new website in the weeks to come, reflecting our new research foci: examining the Arctic through the lenses of cultural, economic, energy, environmental, food, health, military, and political security.

“Polar (In)Securities: The Future of Global Affairs in the Circumpolar North”

June 8 – 10, 2022, entirely online

“Polar (In)Securities: The Future of Global Affairs in the Circumpolar North” will focus on how global developments will affect the circumpolar north through these forms of security. Geared toward graduate students and early career researchers, the multi-day conference will be held online and across time zones to make conference presentations and professional development more accessible for our global audience. The first day will consist of traditional paper presentations. The second day will feature roundtable discussions centered on challenging questions about global developments unfolding in the Arctic. The third day will invite experts in the field to discuss regional issues in special sessions.

We invite graduate students and early career scholars from around the world to view our call for papers and submit an anonymous abstract of up to 400 words by March 10, 2022: https://www.thearcticinstitute.org/polar-insecurities-future-global-affairs-circumpolar-north/.