United Front time for Maoists in India

If there is to be a negotiated solution to end the Maoist conflict centred in the forests of Chhattisgarh, India’s Maoists could do worse than to follow the lead of Maoists in Nepal.





I remember meeting Nepali Maoist leaders nearly twenty years ago when I worked with the BBC. They had hideouts in Noida and Bangalore and used to come to meet us in ambassador cars without number plates.

One day I asked some of them, “Please tell me what the hell is going on here? You guys talk of revolution in Nepal, hundreds are dying, yet your leaders are roaming around in the Indian capital in Intelligence Bureau- supplied vehicles!”

They calmly replied, “We control around 80% of Nepal today. But we also know that India will never allow us to take over Kathmandu. The US will make sure that does not happen. So we are looking for the second best”. By that they meant they would make alliances with non-revolutionary political groups in a united front.

They explained that like the strategy of a people’s war, “the united front is also a strategy given by Mao. We will use the united front strategy by making alliances with like-minded overground groups to get secular democracy for Nepal.”

And that is exactly what unfolded on the streets of Kathmandu in the next few years until peace talks that resulted in a secular and mature democracy for Nepal, with a major role for the Maoists. Nepal has not become heaven on earth but the violence which killed many thousands has ended.

In India while some diehard Maoist leaders want to keep the flame of revolution burning in Bastar until “capitalism collapses under its own weight”, increasingly others are looking to form alliances in a united front. And there is some evidence that this has already started





The Indian authorities are shooting themselves in the foot by not punishing undisciplined soldiers in places like Silger where they killed unarmed people protesting against a police camp. Without declaring it as a policy Maoists are using these opportunities to forge a united front by aligning themselves with the interests of adivasis.

The press notes of overground organisations in places like Silger are written in pukka Hindi (similar to the style of the Maoists themselves). They raise the constitutional demands of “Jal, Jangal and Jameen.” Since revolution will not happen, it is an acceptance of second best.

And apart from constitutional rights these groups also want no roads or police camps. They do not raise uncomfortable questions for the Maoists such as the widespread killing of adivasis accused of being informers. But still these movements like in Silger are a very welcome sign which must be worked with.

Maoists still control 37% of Bastar (Bastar is bigger than Kerala in size) and some areas in other states. More than 5 lakh people live under their direct control. But their movement has no future because the forest people of Central India have changed their minds and withdrawn consent from the Maoists.

During the last peace padyatra before the second Corona wave in March last year Maoists hinted in their press note that if their top leaders were released from jail, they could enter talks. This was reiterated by the No 2 Maoist leader Prashant Bose in an interview before his arrest. Coming from a hardliner like Bose this was a surprise. The government should respond positively to these overtures.

And if there are to be talks, there is an easy platform for the Maoists to adopt—to deliver existing constitutional rights to Indian tribals. The Indian constitution grants a few special rights summarised by “Jal, Jangal, Jameen,” but even after 75 years most remain only on paper. It is a good opportunity for the state to give the Indian constitution to Indian tribals via Maoists for the prize of peace in Central India.

The Maoist movement in India started as a movement for peasants and mainly land rights. But after 50 years it is only confined to forest areas and 99% of the fighters today are tribals. It’s high time Maoists try to achieve something for the tribals who have sacrificed everything for their movement in the last 40 years. It’s time to repay the tribal debt.

The alternative, a violent crackdown, will be hard to bear. Part of the government feels they can do something similar to what Sri Lanka did in crushing the LTTE. Thousands of poor Indians will die in such an effort and their near and dear ones will be ready-made recruits for the third Maoists wave. The Maoists were defeated once in 1972. It’s time for a clean closure of this half a century old problem.

India is not Nepal and not Afghanistan either. Nothing is possible with violence here, neither today nor after 50 years. No farmer is ready for violence. They have won peacefully in Punjab. It’s time to get the Indian constitution for tribals which no democratic movement has achieved till date. And if the Maoists can see that their future lies in promoting this end, they could play a constructive role in ending a conflict that there is no reason to prolong.



