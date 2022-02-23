 Skip to main content

View: India Inc's love for its relatives



The Economic Times
February 20, 2022 Sunday
Byline: Kiran Kabtta Somvanshi


After four years of regulatory nudging, Sebi, on Tuesday, finally gave up waiting upon India Inc to trust an outsider to be at the helm of their boards. The market regulator had, in 2018, stipulated separating the roles of the 
chairperson and the MD/CEO for the top 500 most valuable listed companies. The chairperson was to be a non-executive member of the board unrelated to the CEO. However, despite repeated extension of deadlines the regulator has found the compliance to be inadequate with nearly half of the 500 companies still not having a 
separate independent Chairperson weeks ahead of the April 1 deadline. 
The industry associations, meanwhile, favoured maintaining the status quo. Eventually, it was Sebi that blinked and 
changed the regulation from being mandatory to voluntary. The compulsions of family-owned businesses trumped over the tenets of corporate governance. Incidentally, the country's central bank RBI has successfully enforced this very regulation in case of banks for several years now. Last week, Nykaa got its shareholders to approve the stipulation that its promoter Nayar family and trust would have the right to nominate half of the directors on the company's board - notwithstanding the opposition from the institutional investors to such a move. Earlier in December, concerns over accounting irregularities prompted Blackrock Inc along with the other institutional 
investors to vote against the reappointment of the Spicejet MD's wife, also an audit committee member, as a director on the airline's board. In case of the much in news fintech BharatPe too, the wife of the managing director serving as head of control has emerged as a key governance issue. In 2019, the brother-in-law of Sun Pharma's 
CEO turned from being a whole-time director to a non-executive director on the company's board as a measure to improve corporate governance. Right from having relatives on boards and in senior executive roles to being 
involved in related party transactions, the promoters of Indian companies are comfortable having one of their kith 
and kins alongside in the business. It is an instinct borne out of the fact that most companies have started off as 
family-owned ventures. Besides, the promoter CEO may not want - and as some may argue justifiably so - to be supervised or advised by an outsider chairperson on how to run the business. However, the problem arises when 
the companies get listed and use public funds to invest and expand. Then, the separation between the board and the management is warranted to ensure that the interests of the company are above all others. Transactions etween related parties do have the potential to result in conflict of interest. The number of relatives in a listed company often tends to be inversely proportional to the level of corporate governance. While an outsider chairperson doesn't necessarily ensure elimination of bias and conflict of interest, it helps in reducing the scope of collusion. The power sharing arrangement may not be smooth to begin with but is likely to foster transparency and 
better governance.To be sure, not all related party transactions or appointments are inherently bad. The well-disclosed ones done at an arms' length basis do result in confluence of interest. But across the bulk of the cases, 
the presence of relatives often entails conflict of interests. Right from being used as place holders in board and senior management to serving as a medium to re-routing money from the entity under control, relatives play a 
variety of roles. Besides, the independence and professional integrity of other board members gets tested when there are relatives on board. The market regulator Sebi has been, over the years, trying to plug in the loopholes in 
case of related party appointments and transactions and the disclosures involved. However, India Inc's love for its relatives trumps over the regulator's caution regarding them. It is practically not possible to keep relatives out of business. Relatives and related party transactions can, at best, be regulated, rather than being deterred. However, 
as the latest instance of Sebi diluting the rigour of its stipulation shows, even regulatory attempts can be thwarted. 

Some of the largest listed companies can drag their feet over implementing a key aspect of corporate governance. It reeks of a culture of 'compliance of convenience'. The regulatory U-turn also sends a wrong signal to the other 
half of the 500 companies that have complied with the requirement -that it is better to seek extensions and wait out controversial or discomfiting regulations rather than changing ways for the better.

