What is 'jobfishing'? New SCAMS leaving dozens unpaid and months of life wasted

Getting a new job can be an exciting moment that starts you down your dream career path. But be wary of job scammers looking to exploit people desperate for work - as Madbird jobfishing scam leaves dozens out of pocket

A fake design agency has left the hopes, dreams and, in some cases, bank balances of dozens of people in tatters after it left them working for a company that never existed.

Madbird, a ‘glamorous’ so-called design agency hired more than 50 people who, working from home were encouraged to work together over messages and Zoom.





People had been hired from outside of the UK too, and for some of these people, the job potentially could have led to a visa.

At least three people left their jobs to work for the company which was headed by Ali Ayad, who claimed to be a former Nike creative designer at the sportswear brand’s Oregon headquarters.



Stealing your identification documents can be an objective of job scams ( Getty Images)

The story, investigated and published by the BBC , found that no one got paid - they had been promised that once they passed their probation they would earn a salary but until then would have to make do with a commission-only arrangement.

Some people 'worked' there nearly six months later, but no money ever went into the business or to them - eventually, two employees dug into the company and began making revelations about the set-up, leaving dozens of people devastated.

But Ayad’s scheme is far from the only example of ‘jobfishing’ out there.

Job scams are common and were the subject of a government-backed DBS campaign in 2021.

The campaign provided helpful information for people navigating the job market, including what to look out for with regard to job scams.

What is a job scam?

Some jobfishing scams may try to get you to pay money ( Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A scam job is a job that promises a lot but in reality is completely different, if it exists at all. It may also aim to get things from you like money, personal details or identification documents.

Consumer publication Which? say that a job scam will probably look like a ‘dream job’ that is likely too good to be true.

It might offer big money for people with few skills, qualifications or experience.

How do you spot a job scam?

The DBS campaign warned job hunters to watch out for a variety of things in job adverts, including: illegitimate email addresses or companies, poorly written adverts for the role, suspicious contact details, unrealistic salaries, jobs without an interview and being asked for money.

The government reported that in 2020, seasonal job scams rose by 88% compared to the previous year.





