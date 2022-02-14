What it is to be a Hyderabadi









Considering I enjoy being part of the woodwork in Hyderabad it hardly belies the fact that as a Hyderabadi, and I would say my entire family is so, we have an intimate understanding of this city and its rich culture. As a family that has lived here for generations we have imbibed the many diverse cultures in more ways than one. We have actively married into almost all the major communities of India and our food and dress habits are anything but Hindu. I was visibly embarrassed when in a social gathering someone asked where I was from, as they had never seen or met me before, to which I replied I was from Hyderabad, only to have a friend butt into the conversation saying " he's not from Hyderabad, Hyderabad comes from people like him" implying the culture of this city owes its genesis to many of the old families who made this city their home from its early years, of which my family is one.





I hesitate not that if there is a city today in India that accurately reflects the synthesis of cultures that is so special about India, its most definitely Hyderabad. We have as its children genuinely integrated and assimilated a composite and richly diverse culture that is uniquely Hyderabadi and yet is the heart of India.





Secularism is not some remote ideal of the Constitution. It reflects who we as Hyderabadis are.





Many of us here have grown up hearing popular legends. The most famous being Mohammed Quli Qutub Shah's love story with Bhagmati. As children whenever we drove across Purana pul we would be regaled with tales of how it came into existence and many other tales. You can imagine how those stories would have fired the imagination of a child.





As a young adult one started hearing about controversies surrounding these tales. Some historians claimed Bhagmati never existed. Some claimed Mohd. Quli Qutub Shah was a boy quite incapable of crossing a stormy Musi on horse back let alone romancing Bhagmati.





Others claimed as there is no identified grave of Bhagmati so the entire legend is fabricated. I once visited the area east of Charminar called Chichlum, now Bhavaninagar, and found a lone Qutub Shahi tomb but that's a story for another day.





A few historians claimed Mohd Quli Qutub Shah married Bhagmati and named her Hyder Mahal from whence comes the name Hyderabad.





Based on several travel accounts of the era by foreigners claims are made that the original walled city of Hyderabad was a spectacular city of gardens and palaces stretching all the way from Charminar to the banks of the Musi. Some historians conclude it may have been referred to as Bagh Nagar initially. A few suggest it was named as Bhagyanagar after Bhagmati, while others suggest it was named after the deity Bhagyalaxmi.





I am no expert in history so I cannot make any assertion as to what is true.





The reality I can speak of is that this city named Hyderabad actually represents the secular spirit of India. No Hindu or Muslim can rise to suggest it was built entirely by them. It's too many people, from too diverse a range of cultures, that makes Hyderabad what it is. A spectacular gem that is the heart of what makes India so great. Rich, diverse and a home for all.





Hyderabad the people, with its name, is my culture, my identity, my home.





As a proud Hyderabadi I give no one or accept no one's authority to rescript my identity forged over generations.





For me it's always Hyderabad. And I am a proud Hyderabadi.