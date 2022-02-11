Why would Putin want to invade Ukraine?

Mohan Guruswamy





By constantly raising the bogey of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Americans are whipping themselves into a frenzy and greatest danger from one’s own propaganda is that one comes to believe it. Like the chemical weapons in Iraq. After having lived through a debilitating civil war in Chechnya, the last thing Putin wants is a bone crunching civil war in Ukraine, which is not a distant and isolated Chechnya, in which the world was not invested. Russians would no doubt recall of Ukrainian recalcitrance to be part of Russia through most of its recent history, notwithstanding the historical fact that it was in Kiev that the union of the Slavic tribes was first forged - the Kievan Rus.





Most of all Russians won’t forget the Ukrainian insurgent army, the UPA, a pre-war Ukrainian nationalist paramilitary and later partisan formation. The UPA was extensively supported by the USA and Britain till the Red Army led by Commissar Leon Trotsky beat it down.





The Ukrainian leaders fled to London, where you will still see a statue of St.Volodymr on a horseback in Holland Park. During World War II, the UPA was engaged in guerrilla warfare against the Soviet Union, the Polish Underground State, Communist Poland, and Nazi Germany. It was established by the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists. The insurgent army arose out of separate militant formations of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists—Bandera faction (the OUN-B), other militant national-patriotic formations, some former defectors of the Ukrainian Auxiliary Police, mobilization of local populations and others. The political leadership of the army belonged to the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists—Bandera. It was the primary perpetrator of the ethnic cleansing of Poles in Volhynia and Eastern Galicia.





During its existence, the Ukrainian Insurgent Army fought against the Poles and the Soviets as their primary opponents, although the organization also fought against the Germans starting from February 1943, with many cases of collaboration with the German forces in the fight against Soviet partisan units. From late spring 1944, the UPA and Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists-B (OUN-B)—faced with Soviet advances—also cooperated with German forces against the Soviets and Poles in the hope of creating an independent Ukrainian state. The OUN also played a substantial role in the ethnic cleansing of the Polish population of Volhynia and East Galicia, and later preventing the deportation of the Ukrainians in southeastern Poland.





After the end of World War II, the Polish communist army—the People's Army of Poland—fought extensively against the UPA. The UPA remained active and fought against the People's Republic of Poland until 1947, and against the Soviet Union until 1949. It was particularly strong in the Carpathian Mountains, the entirety of Galicia and in Volhynia—in modern Western Ukraine. By the late 1940s, the mortality rate for Soviet troops fighting Ukrainian insurgents in Western Ukraine was higher than the mortality rate for Soviet troops during the Soviet occupation of Afghanistan.





As of this writing, Europe wasn’t at war over Ukraine, but the situation is fluid. President Joe Biden is due to have an awkward chat with Vladimir Putin tomorrow morning. Russia keeps denying it plans to invade its neighbor, but U.S. officials warn it could do just that any minute now, possibly before the Olympic closing ceremonies.





One cliched journalistic response to such events is to ask who wins and who loses. The short answer here is that everybody loses. This may cost me some subscribers, but war is bad, in my opinion. There are different levels of losing, however. Ukraine will be the biggest, most obvious loser. Putin will lose a little less, in the sense that he will have new territory to explore and nationalistic red meat to keep domestic sadness at bay. But he will also have to defend Ukraine, which may not be thrilled about being invaded, and at least face crushing economic sanctions from the West.





Finally, the world particularly the amnesiacs in the White House, must not forget that the predominantly Russian areas of Crimea and Eastern Ukraine were only ceded to the Ukrainian Soviet republic during the regime of Nikita Khrushchev (an Ukrainian himself and long time Secretary of the Communist party of Ukraine) in 1954.





The transfer of the Crimean Oblast in 1954 was an administrative action of the Presidium of the Supreme Soviet of the Soviet Union, which transferred the government of the Crimean Peninsula from the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic to the Ukrainian SSR. It’s constitutionality is too is debatable. According to a 2009 article on Russian website Pravda.ru, the Presidium of the Supreme Council gathered for a session on 19 February 1954 when only 13 of 27 members were present. There was no quorum, but the decision was adopted “unanimously”.





The Americans have a habit of seeing a crisis where none exists. In December 1989 the USA decided that an Indian attack on Pakistani nuclear installations was imminent. They informed their Pakistani ally who then mobilised. It’s then CIA chief Bob Gates flew in unannounced to New to show the PM, VP Singh, recon photos of IAF Mirage 2000s in Ambala. The nonplussed VP Singh then found out from the IAF that due to a hangar mishap in Gwalior the Mirage 2000s were shifted temporarily to Ambala, from where some MiG 21s were redeployed to forward bases to create hangar space.





