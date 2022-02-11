 Skip to main content

Why would Putin want to invade Ukraine?

Mohan Guruswamy

By constantly raising the bogey of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Americans are whipping themselves into a frenzy and greatest danger from one’s own propaganda is that one comes to believe it. Like the chemical weapons in Iraq. After having lived through a debilitating civil war in Chechnya, the last thing Putin wants is a bone crunching civil war in Ukraine, which is not a distant and isolated Chechnya, in which the world was not invested. Russians would no doubt recall of Ukrainian recalcitrance to be part of Russia through most of its recent history, notwithstanding the historical fact that it was in Kiev that the union of the Slavic tribes was first forged - the Kievan Rus.

Most of all Russians won’t forget the Ukrainian insurgent army, the UPA, a pre-war Ukrainian nationalist paramilitary and later partisan formation. The UPA was extensively supported by the USA and Britain till the Red Army led by Commissar Leon Trotsky beat it down.

The Ukrainian leaders fled to London, where you will still see a statue of St.Volodymr on a horseback in Holland Park. During  World War II, the UPA was engaged in guerrilla warfare against the Soviet Union, the Polish Underground State, Communist Poland, and Nazi Germany. It was established by the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists. The insurgent army arose out of separate militant formations of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists—Bandera faction (the OUN-B), other militant national-patriotic formations, some former defectors of the Ukrainian Auxiliary Police, mobilization of local populations and others. The political leadership of the army belonged to the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists—Bandera. It was the primary perpetrator of the ethnic cleansing of Poles in Volhynia and Eastern Galicia.

During its existence, the Ukrainian Insurgent Army fought against the Poles and the Soviets as their primary opponents, although the organization also fought against the Germans starting from February 1943, with many cases of collaboration with the German forces in the fight against Soviet partisan units. From late spring 1944, the UPA and Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists-B (OUN-B)—faced with Soviet advances—also cooperated with German forces against the Soviets and Poles in the hope of creating an independent Ukrainian state. The OUN also played a substantial role in the ethnic cleansing of the Polish population of Volhynia and East Galicia, and later preventing the deportation of the Ukrainians in southeastern Poland.

After the end of World War II, the Polish communist army—the People's Army of Poland—fought extensively against the UPA. The UPA remained active and fought against the People's Republic of Poland until 1947, and against the Soviet Union until 1949. It was particularly strong in the Carpathian Mountains, the entirety of Galicia and in Volhynia—in modern Western Ukraine. By the late 1940s, the mortality rate for Soviet troops fighting Ukrainian insurgents in Western Ukraine was higher than the mortality rate for Soviet troops during the Soviet occupation of Afghanistan.

As of this writing, Europe wasn’t at war over Ukraine, but the situation is fluid. President Joe Biden is due to have an awkward chat with Vladimir Putin tomorrow morning. Russia keeps denying it plans to invade its neighbor, but U.S. officials warn it could do just that any minute now, possibly before the Olympic closing ceremonies.

One cliched journalistic response to such events is to ask who wins and who loses. The short answer here is that everybody loses. This may cost me some subscribers, but war is bad, in my opinion. There are different levels of losing, however. Ukraine will be the biggest, most obvious loser. Putin will lose a little less, in the sense that he will have new territory to explore and nationalistic red meat to keep domestic sadness at bay. But he will also have to defend Ukraine, which may not be thrilled about being invaded, and at least face crushing economic sanctions from the West. 

Finally, the world particularly the amnesiacs in the White House, must not forget that the predominantly Russian areas of Crimea and Eastern Ukraine were only ceded to the Ukrainian Soviet republic during the regime of Nikita Khrushchev (an Ukrainian himself and long time Secretary of the Communist party of Ukraine) in 1954. 

The transfer of the Crimean Oblast in 1954 was an administrative action of the Presidium of the Supreme Soviet of the Soviet Union, which transferred the government of the Crimean Peninsula from the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic to the Ukrainian SSR. It’s constitutionality is too is debatable. According to a 2009 article on Russian website Pravda.ru, the Presidium of the Supreme Council gathered for a session on 19 February 1954 when only 13 of 27 members were present. There was no quorum, but the decision was adopted “unanimously”. 

The Americans have a habit of seeing a crisis where none exists. In December 1989 the USA decided that an Indian attack on Pakistani nuclear installations was imminent. They informed their Pakistani ally who then mobilised. It’s then CIA chief Bob Gates flew in unannounced to New to show the PM, VP Singh, recon photos of IAF Mirage 2000s in Ambala. The nonplussed VP Singh then found out from the IAF that due to a hangar mishap in Gwalior the Mirage 2000s were shifted temporarily to Ambala, from where some MiG 21s were redeployed to forward bases to create hangar space.

(Pieced together from various sources).

Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

Menon meets Karzai, discusses security of Indians

Kabul/New Delhi/Washington, March 5 (IANS) India Friday said that the Feb 26 terror attack in Kabul will not deter it from helping rebuild Afghanistan as National Security Adviser Shivshankar Menon met Afghan President Hamid Karzai in Kabul to review the security of around 4,000 Indians working in that country. Menon, who arrived here Friday morning on a two-day visit, discussed with Karzai some proposals to bolster security of Indians engaged in a wide array of reconstruction activities, ranging from building roads, bridges and power stations to social sector projects. The Indian government is contemplating a slew of steps to secure Indians in Afghanistan, including setting up protected venues where the Indians working on various reconstruction projects will be based. Deploying dedicated security personnel at places where Indians work is also being considered. Menon also met his Afghan counterpart Rangin Dadfar Spanta and enquired about the progress in the probe into the Kabul atta
378 comments
Read more

Pakistani firm whose chemicals were used to kill US troops seeks subsidy for Indiana plant

By Jennifer Griffin, Justin Fishel Published March 22, 2013   A Pakistani fertilizer maker whose chemicals have been used in 80 percent of the roadside bombs that have killed and maimed American troops in Afghanistan is now seeking U.S. taxpayer subsidies in order to open a factory in Indiana.  The request appears to be on hold pending further review, but the situation has stirred outrage in Congress, where some accuse the Pakistani government of halting efforts to clamp down on the bomb-making.  For the past seven years, the U.S. government has known that the raw material calcium ammonium nitrate, or CAN, is making its way across the border into Afghanistan where the Taliban use it to fuel their most deadly weapons, namely the improvised explosive device. IEDs have long been the number one killer of U.S. and coalition troops.  The material largely comes from Pakistani fertilizer maker the Fatima Group. But the Pakistani government has stymied attempts by the Pentagon to stop the
399 comments
Read more

From Khartoum to Cairo - by Dr. Issam El Zein El Mahi

http://www.executive-magazine.com/getarticle.php?article=10703 Last month the Ambassador of Egypt in Sudan, Abdel Moneim Shazali, made two appearances in Sudan; one was at the Rashid Center For Arts, where he made a overall comment on the issue of the Nile water, and the second was a lecture arranged by the International Center for African Studies (established by Libya in Khartoum), where he was able to meet with Sudanese thinkers and journalists. Two major points were raised in these lectures. The first was the usual statement that the relationship between the two countries was eternal. This was not accepted by some who said that the eternality is between the two people but not with the Egyptian government. The other was the question of the Halaib Triangle, which is silently occupied by Egypt while Sudan does not compromise its right on that piece of land, but also does not see that the time is suitable to open such a file at the moment. 50 years on and still not resolved The que
81 comments
Read more