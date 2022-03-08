Delhi will not abandon Moscow over Ukraine invasion

India refuses to criticise Russia's unprovoked attack on Ukraine
On February 25, India abstained from voting on a US-sponsored UN Security Council (UNSC) resolution condemning Russia for its invasion of Ukraine and demanding withdrawal of its troops from the country. On February 27, Delhi sat out a UNSC vote on calling an emergency special session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) to discuss the Ukraine crisis. India wants to maintain strong ties with both Russia and the United States.
What next
India, while expressing concern about Ukraine, will refuse to downgrade relations with Russia. It will continue to turn to Moscow for arms and diplomatic support. Indian-US ties are unlikely to be damaged, despite Washington’s disappointment with Delhi’s stance, as both sides recognise the importance of their partnership to pushing back against China’s growing power
https://dailybrief.oxan.com/Analysis/DB267636/
Comments