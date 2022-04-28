 Skip to main content

Belt And Road Weekly Investor Intelligence #78


This week we feature two new developments concerning the increasing – and subtle – internationalization of the RMB Yuan, examine supply chain developments in the Caspian, discuss a potential China-Sri Lanka FTA, see how RCEP will affect Vietnam’s economic and manufacturing outlook and complete our summary of global Belt and Road developments.

Israel Adds Chinese RMB Yuan To Its Central Bank Holdings 

Moves by the Israeli Central Bank could spur other sovereign currency baskets to also add Chinese RMB Yuan to their foreign exchange holdings.

More Russian Banks To Begin Issuing Chinese Union Pay Cards From Q3 2022   

China’s UnionPay will begin accepting applications from a new swathe of Russian banks for Union Pay debit cards sometime in Q3 this year.

Azerbaijan and China’s Developing Trade & Investment Ties  

Azerbaijan is increasingly important to China with its Caspian Sea transit routes to Europe.   

Russia’s RZD Logistics Eyes Increased Caspian & INSTC Shipments 

Russia is also investing in the Caspian and INSTC transit routes to Asia

Russian Exports To South & Southeast Asia Show Significant Year-on-Year Increases  

Russia has been planning for supply chain changes east as their latest export trade data illustrates.

China Demands A Free Trade Agreement For Helping With Sri Lanka’s Economic Problems  

Can Sri Lanka follow ASEAN’s example or will protecting a diminishing domestic market prevail?

The RCEP Advantage – New Trade Opportunities in Vietnam 

Will Vietnam be overwhelmed with a free flow of goods its manufacturing sector cannot compete with? Or will see an ever-increasing influx of FDI towards the country, tapping the newly gained access, creating jobs, and boosting its economy?

China’s Belt And Road & Beyond   

All the very latest news from the global Belt & Road Initiative


