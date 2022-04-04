China’s Belt & Road And Beyond – April 04 2022

Compiled By Chris Devonshire-Ellis
Analysis & Opinion
- Russia’s Pivot To Asia – New Issue of Asia Investment Research Out Now (Asia Investment Research)
- MERICS Global China Inc. Tracker (MERICS)
- Belt and Road Initiative – Recent Developments (Lexology)
- China’s Belt & Road Initiative Meets Slowing Global Trade (Foreign Policy Review)
- Why War In Ukraine Won’t Derail China’s Belt And Road Ambitions (South China Morning Post)
- Smart Technology to Make China’s Belt and Road Initiative Sustainable (Open Government Asia)
- China’s Bet on Sending Its Exports Through Russia Hits Setback (Wall Street Journal)
- China’s Food Silk Road: Who Controls the Crops Controls the Future (Epoch Times)
Finance
Engineering
- The Rail Wheel And Axle Market To Show Inclination Towards Connectivity-Related Innovations (Industry Today)
Regional
- China-Proposed BRI Complements Africa’s Continental Development Aspirations
- The Big Picture: China & Tanzania Together (CGTN)
- New Border Crossing To Open Between Iran And Turkey (Silk Road Briefing)
- Moscow Outbound Private Investment Moves To Dubai (Russia Briefing)
- Turkmenistan Becomes New Hunting Ground For EU Gas Supplies (Silk Road Briefing)
- First Turkmenistan – China Direct Container Train Arrives (Silk Road Briefing)
- Kazakhstan’s Caspian Sea Port Volumes Up (Silk Road Briefing)
- BRI And The Muslim World (Pakistan Observer)
- China Courts Islamic World In ‘Oil-For-Yuan’ Push (Asia Times)
- Decoding Wang Yi’s South Asia Tour (Asia Times)
- How CPEC Has Altered China-Pakistan Trade (The Diplomat)
- China To Roll Over US$4.2 Billion of Pakistan Debt (NDTV)
- No Confidence Vote Put To Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Al Jazeera)
- China Trying To Recognise Taliban Government, Seeks USD 3 Trillion Mineral Wealth
- Russian Foreign Minister Visits New Delhi Amidst A Flurry Of Diplomatic Seduction (Russia Briefing)
- Wang Yi in Nepal: Progress Made on Free Trade, Infrastructure Projects, and Cross-Border Energy Networks (China Briefing)
- Loans On Commercial Terms Could Greatly Increase Nepal’s Debt Burden
- Sri Lanka Slipped By Pursuing Chinese Prosperity Dreams. It’s In India’s Interest To Help It (The Print)
- China’s Focus On Southeast Asia: A New Link To Vietnam
- China, Indonesia Vow To Promote ASEAN Outlook On The Indo-Pacific (CGTN)
- China, Tajikistan Vow To Deepen Joint Building Of The Belt And Road (CGTN)
Comments