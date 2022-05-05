 Skip to main content

Belt and Road Weekly Investor Intelligence #79



Posted by
Reading Time:2 minutes

This week we take a metaphorical trip along the emerging Southern Belt & Road routes, starting from Turkey, and examine new initiatives and trade developments eastwards as we research the impact of new supply chains being developed due to the sanctions upon the Russian routes between Europe and Asia. We look at the Black and Caspian sea routes, the Iranian INSTC developments, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan’s increasing transit trade, new e-commerce activities in Kyrgyzstan, and the reasoning behind India’s desire to increase Russian trade. These new trends are shaping the geopolitical trade impact of European-Asian trade and are a vital component part of working out where is hot and what is not.

Turkey’s Gemlik Port Transshipments Shoot Up March and April  

More evidence of adaption to the northern rail routes from Russia being sanctioned with the subsequent drop in transshipments between Asia and the EU can be seen in the performance of Turkey’s Gemlik Port on the Marmara Sea, which has access to Europe via the Bosphurus. Gemlik Free Trade Zone facilities will be of interest to adding value to Asian-EU markets.

China Begins Using Caspian and Black Sea Routes for European Trade 

An increase in volume of cargo transportation in the region is expected against the backdrop of sanctions against Russia and Iran, with Azerbaijan is becoming increasingly important in Eurasian cargo transport.

INSTC to Help Iran Double its Eurasian Exports, with Implications for European Trade 

New routes also open up the EU to the Caucasus and Turkey, the Middle East, East Africa, Central Asia, India, Pakistan, and South-East Asia.

Iran-Russian Bilateral Trade Increased in March-April 

Near-Russian Exporters Looking To Fill Gaps Created By Exiting US and European Brands.

Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan Looking to Strategically Cooperate Over Trade and Manufacturing Investment 

New opportunities are looming as Europe-Asia supply chains move and EU trade agreements are exploited.

Uzbekistan’s Q1 2022 Eurasian Economic Union Trade Turnover Data 

Trade agreements with EU and UK having a positive dynamic effect.

Wildberries Expands into Kyrgyzstan 

Russia developing free trade ecommerce platforms into Central Asia.

India Negotiating with Russia to Buy 20 Million Barrels of Discounted Oil and Enter Russian Markets Exited by the EU  

India and Russia are engaged in talks over 20 million barrels of crude from Rosneft at heavily discounted prices. India is also keen to fill the vacuum in the merchandise sector after the withdrawal of European companies from the Russian market and is looking to boost trade by an annual US$2 billion per annum via filling the EU competition gap.

China’s Belt & Road and Beyond    

All the very latest news from the global Belt & Road Initiative


https://www.china-briefing.com/news/belt-and-road-weekly-investor-intelligence-79/

Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

Menon meets Karzai, discusses security of Indians

Kabul/New Delhi/Washington, March 5 (IANS) India Friday said that the Feb 26 terror attack in Kabul will not deter it from helping rebuild Afghanistan as National Security Adviser Shivshankar Menon met Afghan President Hamid Karzai in Kabul to review the security of around 4,000 Indians working in that country. Menon, who arrived here Friday morning on a two-day visit, discussed with Karzai some proposals to bolster security of Indians engaged in a wide array of reconstruction activities, ranging from building roads, bridges and power stations to social sector projects. The Indian government is contemplating a slew of steps to secure Indians in Afghanistan, including setting up protected venues where the Indians working on various reconstruction projects will be based. Deploying dedicated security personnel at places where Indians work is also being considered. Menon also met his Afghan counterpart Rangin Dadfar Spanta and enquired about the progress in the probe into the Kabul atta
397 comments
Read more

Pakistani firm whose chemicals were used to kill US troops seeks subsidy for Indiana plant

By Jennifer Griffin, Justin Fishel Published March 22, 2013   A Pakistani fertilizer maker whose chemicals have been used in 80 percent of the roadside bombs that have killed and maimed American troops in Afghanistan is now seeking U.S. taxpayer subsidies in order to open a factory in Indiana.  The request appears to be on hold pending further review, but the situation has stirred outrage in Congress, where some accuse the Pakistani government of halting efforts to clamp down on the bomb-making.  For the past seven years, the U.S. government has known that the raw material calcium ammonium nitrate, or CAN, is making its way across the border into Afghanistan where the Taliban use it to fuel their most deadly weapons, namely the improvised explosive device. IEDs have long been the number one killer of U.S. and coalition troops.  The material largely comes from Pakistani fertilizer maker the Fatima Group. But the Pakistani government has stymied attempts by the Pentagon to stop the
440 comments
Read more

From Khartoum to Cairo - by Dr. Issam El Zein El Mahi

http://www.executive-magazine.com/getarticle.php?article=10703 Last month the Ambassador of Egypt in Sudan, Abdel Moneim Shazali, made two appearances in Sudan; one was at the Rashid Center For Arts, where he made a overall comment on the issue of the Nile water, and the second was a lecture arranged by the International Center for African Studies (established by Libya in Khartoum), where he was able to meet with Sudanese thinkers and journalists. Two major points were raised in these lectures. The first was the usual statement that the relationship between the two countries was eternal. This was not accepted by some who said that the eternality is between the two people but not with the Egyptian government. The other was the question of the Halaib Triangle, which is silently occupied by Egypt while Sudan does not compromise its right on that piece of land, but also does not see that the time is suitable to open such a file at the moment. 50 years on and still not resolved The que
116 comments
Read more