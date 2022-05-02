India: Governments as the ‘biggest litigants’, accounting for nearly 50% of pending cases,









Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana on Saturday termed governments as the ‘biggest litigants’, accounting for nearly 50% of pending cases, and said the ‘docket explosion’ is due to non-performance of various wings of the executive and the legislature not realising its full potential. Speaking at the inaugural session of the joint conference of chief ministers and chief justices of high courts, the CJI rued that court decisions remain unimplemented by the government for years, resulting in contempt petitions which have become a new category of burden on courts. The deliberate inactions by governments, despite judicial pronouncements, are not good for the health of democracy, he added.





He blamed non-performing executives, ambiguities in laws and alarming low judge-population ratio of 20 judges per 10 lakh people as the reasons for rising caseload. The CJI said it was beyond his understanding as to why intra- and inter-departmental disputes of the government or fights between PSUs and the government end up in courts. Maintaining that policy making was not the court’s domain, but if a citizen moves, the courts cannot say no, he emphasised on harmonious and coordinated functioning among the three organs of the state and said the judiciary would never come in the way of governance if it is in accordance with law.









https://www.financialexpress.com/india-news/govt-is-biggest-litigant-says-cji-nv-ramana/2509090/







"If a tahsildar acts on the grievance of a farmer regarding a land survey or ration card, the farmer would not think of approaching court. If a Municipal authority or Gram panchayat discharge it's duty properly, the citizens would not look to courts. If a Revenue authorities acquire land in due process of law, the courts would not be burdened with land disputed. Apparently these cases account to 66% of pendency. "

-- CJI Ramana







